"It’s so cringe" — Internet reacts to Will Smith dropping a new freestyle with Lyrical Lemonade

Will Smith's latest attempt to re-enter the music scene has sparked many reactions online. His new freestyle, in collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade, has become an instant topic of debate.

Ad

On March 31, 2025, Lyrical Lemonade, a multi-media company focusing on musical events, released a video on X featuring Pennsylvania artist Willard Carroll Smith II performing a freestyle in their studio.

As a result, the netizens took to their X accounts and reflected on the video clip, with many users expressing disappointment, suggesting that Smith is rapping like a newbie, which they found "cringe".

"Why is he tryna rap like these new rappers, it's so cringe," one commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, many users on X suggested on the platform that they are happy about the comeback of Will Smith, with many noting that his music is better than most of the rap music being made these days.

"Bro more talented than 85% of current rappers. At least you can understand what he's saying," a netizen commented.

"I don't care what the kids are saying. This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥," second wrote on X.

Ad

"I don't care what anyone says, this sh*t was fire and better than 90% of the rap that's out there today," one more commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, some users on X suggested that the rap music dropped by the American film producer was not close to freestyle, thus adding a layer of disappointment.

"Yall using the word freestyle real loosely!!! This is def not him free styling off the dome!!!" a user on X commented.

"No. Just... no. I have a very unpopular opinion about Will Smith but yall aint ready for that," another wrote on X.

Ad

"What is with black men and being a rapper ? If you don't got it you don't got it 🤦🏾‍♂️," a third user commented.

As of now, the American rapper and actor Will Smith has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Will Smith teams up with Lyrical Lemonade for a new freestyle

The American rapper (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

On Monday, March 31, 2025, the American rapper Will Smith collaborated with Lyrical Lemonade and dropped a video titled Lunch Break Freestyle. The official music video also posted on Lyrical Lemonade's YouTube channel opens up with a lunch menu, which reads:

Ad

"Chicken Tikka Masala Veggie Platter Chicken Momo House Salad Bhatoora."

Shortly after, the Lyrical Lemonade crew suggested that this is an exclusive rap music video featuring the "legend" Will Smith.

Ad

In the following clip, Smith, wearing a black bomber jacket and sitting in front of the menu, starts rapping. He mentions the musical company in the intro. Also, the first verse of the freestyle is:

"I know that I be on some other sh*t / I know that I'm different / I be on some y'all don't understand it, I don't mention it / Made it to the top of Hollywood without a membership / Killed him in July then I switched him in December, sh*t / I be overcomin' sh*t that y'all be havin' trouble with," Smith rapped.

Ad

Elliot Montanez and Joseph Rocha produced the music video, with Omar Obanga Ramber, George Hammond, and Parker Absent as creative associates. The song, filmed in Chicago, Illinois, is available to stream on Spotify.

As of now, the American rapper Will Smith has not yet publicly reflected on the freestyle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback