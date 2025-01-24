“It’s just some boundaries you never cross” — Internet reacts to Kid Cudi calling out netizens who joked about his recent stalker incident

After Kid Cudi fell victim to a break-in by an intruder earlier this month, the rapper was met with a lot of trolls. Many joked about the intruder snacking, showering, and relaxing in his house before the Los Angeles County Police came in and arrested him. Kid Cudi has now responded to all the trolls by stating how "making jokes and this sh*t is not funny."

Slamming the netizens on X on January 23, 2025, Kid Cudi said:

“Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see the internet running w things and making jokes and this sh*t is not funny. The person who broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years without me knowing. He's been to shows, events I've done in the states and overseas. He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about collabing and ideas he had.”

He concluded the post by stating how he was now ready to "take some serious security measures." However, as soon as Kid Cudi posted the rant on social media, he met with several comments from his fans. One X user wrote:

“I don’t think people understand that having a stalker let alone a stalker who breaks into your home is a terrifying experience! I would never see this as funny because it’s just some boundaries you never cross.”

Kid Cudi calls out social media users who trolled him for his recent stalker incident. (Image via X/@DesireDreadful)

Many others voiced their support for Kid Cudi. Some of the comments read:

“Stay safe brother. Praying for you,” wrote one X user on the post.

“So sorry for you. This is terrible. I can’t imagine having some stranger just go through my house and pretend like everything‘s OK and we’re gonna have a conversation. Just glad you’re OK,” stated one more.

“Took a shower and ate. That is such a violating feeling not to mention the rummaging,” exclaimed one more social media user.

Furthermore, netizens continued to slam the trollers and stated how people on the internet think of "everything as a joke."

“Social media think everything a joke,” wrote one X user.

“Violating someone's privacy with admiration as the excuse is not cool...no matter who you are. I hope everyone is okay,” added another.

“This is so messed up. I'm so sorry that this happened to you,” added another.

Kid Cudi was not at home when the intruder barged into his house

The intruder entered the rapper's house earlier this month, and TMZ reported that Cudi was not in the house when the fan barged in. The publication also stated that the fan entered his house with the expectation of meeting Kid Cudi.

As he waited for the rapper, he showered and ate snacks until the police finally came in and arrested him. Hence, the rapper spoke about how his "privacy was violated" and that "there is nothing funny about" the incident that took place. The rapper said:

“My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I dont feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiance's stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation w me. This was an unhinged 34 year old man. Not homeless.”

For the unversed, Kid Cudi, AKA Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is a rapper best known for his songs, Day n Night, Make Her Say, Pursuit of Happiness, Erase Me, Mr. Rager, Just What I Am, and many more. He released his first album, Man on the Moon: The End of The Day in 2009, and later released more of his works like Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven, Insano, Entergalactic, and many more.

As Cudi slammed the trollers, several netizens have been pouring comments in support of the rapper. However, the rapper has not yet addressed the reactions of the masses.

