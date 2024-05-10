"It’s just so disrespectful" — G Herbo requests fans not to approach him for photos when he is out with his family

G Herbo, the renowned rapper and hip-hop artist, has issued a heartfelt request to his fans and supporters to refrain from approaching him for photos when spending time with his family.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the American rapper took to his Instagram story and pleaded with his fans to respect privacy and not ask for pictures when he is family, especially children. Recalling one of the incidents, where a fan approached G Herbo while he was carrying a sleeping baby for a photo, he said he did not want to be called "rude," but it was "disrespectful."

"And I don't wanna rub nobody the wrong way or come off like I'm rude or an a**hole. But it's just so disrespectful. Why would I put my baby down to take a picture for your Instagram?" he said.

The father to three, Herbert Randall Wright III, better known by his stage name G Herbo, is an American rapper. The Chicago-based record label artist gifted his fans an early Christmas gift last year on April 28, 2023, Strictly 4 My Fans 2. The acclaimed rapper's significant hits include My City, Sessions, High Speed, and Faneto.

G Herbo's plea for privacy from his fans

G Herbo requests fans not to approach him for photos during family time (Image via Getty)

Earlier this week, G Herbo, in his Instagram story, suggested that he shows love to everybody. He said he appreciates the affection his fans have for him. However, he said, for the past few interactions, "there is something that bothers" him. He further said that he does not feel comfortable saying it, but it keeps happening repeatedly.

"You know I show everybody love. I appreciate all the love I get from everybody. But it's just something that bother me man and I really don't even feel comfortable saying this but I gotta say it 'cause it happen over and over," he said.

The rapper said he prefers not to be approached for photographs when he is with his family, particularly his children. He further emphasized the importance of family time, saying he is a "real father."

"If you see me out and I'm with my family, especially my kids, don't ask me for no pictures, man. I be going through the airport – I'm a real father. I be traveling alone," he said.

Reflecting on when individuals disregarded his presence with a sleeping child and approached for a picture, he suggested that fans should greet him and continue their way.

"Just say wassup and keep it moving. I really appreciate the support, I f**k with y'all but don't do that, man. That s**t ain't cool."

G Herbo is a father to three children. The eldest son, Yosohn, was born to Ari Fletcher in 2018. The other two, Essex and Emmy Love, are with Taina Williams, Emily Bustamante's daughter.

The rapper often shares cute moments of his children on his social media handles. Recently, he shared a clip of his eldest son dancing and flexing his moves, followed by a series of pictures with his children.

The rapper and Taina Williams made their relationship official in 2019. However, in 2023, news of their break up swirled, which was soon settled. This year, on Valentine's Day, G Herbo surprised Williams with a romantic gesture, which she followed in a separate post captioning "I love you."

The duo reenacted a well-known scene from the acclaimed 2004 movie White Chicks earlier this year and surprised fans with their comic side. Williams said while sunbathing, "What a beautiful sunny day. Oh my God! What happened to the sun?"

Meanwhile, the rapper, playing the role of Latrell (Terry Crews), can be seen standing over her, blocking the sun, flaunting his big smile, and saying, "Easy, white chocolate. I wouldn't want you to melt." Fans were pleased to see this scene.

G Herbo recently paired with Chief Keef for his album Almighty So 2, released on May 10, 2024. The album has 16 tracks and features Quavo, Sexyy Red, Lil Gnar, and Tierra Whack.

Earlier this year, G Herbo dropped his first single, Subject.