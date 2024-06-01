"It's kinda like when you buy clothes" — JoJo Siwa reveals she does not write her own songs but makes them her own

American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa recently took to TikTok to address her music-writing process. In her post, she clarified that she doesn't write her songs personally but considers them her own. The singer said on TikTok:

"I don't WRITE my songs. I SING them. I have an incredible team of songwriters that write songs and pitch them to me to see if (they) wanna make the song mine!!"

JoJo Siwa revealed that she doesn't write songs (Image via JoJo Siwa/TikTok)

Addressing concerns about songwriting credits and compensation, JoJo further added:

"It's kinda like when you buy clothes... you don't "MAKE" it, but it's yours after you buy it! They also ALWAYS get their credit and, of course, their check."

The explanation came after she was accused of "stealing" Karma, which was reportedly originally recorded by Brit Smith.

JoJo Siwa opens up about how she doesn't write her songs since it's not her specialty

In the post, Boomerang singer JoJo Siwa stated that she doesn't write her own songs but relies on a team of songwriters for that task. While Siwa expressed appreciation for the songwriting process, she admitted that it is not her area of expertise.

The 21-year-old singer stated:

"I do enjoy the writing process, however for me as an artist that is not my specialty so I like to work with different songwriters to sing their lyrics, add a feeling to it, and ultimately bring the song to life!"

In the TikTok video, Siwa could be seen lip-syncing to her upcoming song Choose Your Fighter while dancing, with rainbow face paint over her eyes. This came about a month after the release of Karma in April, a song that reportedly had demos recorded by Brit Smith in the 2010s.

Previously, in an interview with TMZ, JoJo Siwa spoke about it as well.

"What happens is, people write songs and then they just don't do anything with them. And then, a few years later, it makes more sense for another artist," she said.

While Brit's version of Karma reportedly dates back to 2012, it never received an official release. There were also rumors that Miley Cyrus had previously recorded a demo of this song. However, JoJo clarified that Karma was created by the Rock Mafia and was not associated with any other artist.

"I didn't steal anything. There's no such thing as stealing -- I also don't know who Brit Smith is," she added.

In response, Brit Smith mentioned that she had no hard feelings toward the young singer. She added that she was supposed to release Karma's A B*tch as her debut in 2012 but instead decided to go with Provocative. In an interview with Page Six in April 2024, she reflected on the positive feedback about her version of Karma years later, stating:

"I'm just happy that people are hearing it and liking it."

During her interview with TMZ, JoJo Siwa also clarified that she was pitched the song, which she grew to like a lot. Hence, she decided to go for it and said yes to the project.