Singer Chappell Roan has been named BBC Radio's "Sound Of 2025." In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Roan discussed her experiences as a pop star, revealing the challenges she faces, including encounters with abusive paparazzi, stalkers, and harassment in airport queues.

She recalled a particular incident on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet when she confronted a photographer who was seemingly taunting and insulting celebrities. Talking about this incident, Chappell said:

"I was looking around, and I was like, ‘This is what people are OK with all the time? And I’m supposed to act normal? This is not normal. This is crazy.'"

Roan highlighted that while she has always criticized disrespect, being a pop star has made things different. The singer mentioned:

"I’ve been responding that way to disrespect my whole life — but now there are cameras on me, and I also happen to be a pop star, and those things don’t match. It’s like oil and water."

According to Chappell Roan, musicians are often trained to be "obedient," and standing up for oneself can be perceived as "whining" and "ingratitude." She even joked about being more popular if she behaved a certain way. She added:

"I think, actually, I'd be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle. I would be way bigger... And I would still be on tour right now."

Moreover, Roan spoke about her decision not to extend her 2024 tour, prioritizing her health instead. She credited her grandfather for the thoughts behind the decision. The singer stated:

"There's something he said that I think about in every move I make with my career. There are always options."

Chappell Roan was signed to Atlantic Records when she was in her late teens

Born in February 1998 in Willard, Missouri, Chappell Roan began uploading videos on her YouTube channel in 2013. Her composition, a gothic ballad, Die Young, garnered significant attention and eventually caught the eye of Atlantic Records. The record label finally signed her at the age of 17 years old.

Chappell Roan has previously spoken about discovering her own sound when she went to a gay bar. Last year, the singer told the BBC:

"I walked into that club in West Hollywood and it was like heaven. It was amazing to see all these people who were happy and confident in their bodies. And the go-go dancers! I was enthralled. I couldn't stop watching them. I was like, 'I have to do that.'"

Roan even wrote a song that she based on her imagination about how her mother would react if she became a dancer. She titled the track Pink Pony Club, but Atlantic Records denied releasing it. However, the song was later included in her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which was dropped in 2023.

