"It’s multifunctional" — Netizens react as Ariana Grande uses her dress as a phone holder at the Oscars

Ariana Grande continued her pink, Glinda-inspired costume streak when she showed up wearing a pale pink Schiaparelli gown featuring a 190,000 crystal-covered tulle and silk skirt to the 2025 Oscars red carpet on March 2, 2025.

This gown, part of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 "Icarus" collection, debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway in January 2025. However, unlike the pink option Grande selected for her Oscar appearance, it was presented in a champagne shade.

While Grande's red carpet look received mixed reviews, fans were amused when the singer used the voluminous skirt as a phone holder during the awards ceremony. A clip went viral showing Grande standing and cheering during the show as she placed her phone on her dress to clap.

The snippet, shared on X by user @wickednewshub, garnered over 1.2 million views at the time of this article.

The viral clip received amused replies from Ariana Grande's fans, with one user joking that the Schiaparelli gown was multifunctional.

"It’s multifunctional."

Several netizens continued with humorous comments to the clip:

"So where do you put your phone if there's no pockets on the dress?" one person questioned.

"Who needs a clutch when you have couture like this?" another person asked.

"We love our versatile queen," someone else commented.

"Women in stem she’s such a genius," another user wrote.

Others commented about the gesture being relatable, adding Ariana Grande was "so real" for that.

"She is so real i love her," one fan posted.

"I would do that lmao (skull emoji)," another person added.

"Her looking down at her phone is sending me," someone else commented.

Exploring Ariana Grande's outfits during the 2025 Oscars

Ariana Grande's first look at the 2025 Oscars featured a pale pink Schiaparelli haute couture gown, in line with the color scheme she chose as a tribute to her character Glinda in Wicked. Her role in the movie earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

According to Vanity Fair, the custom-made gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry, was inspired by an Alberto Giacometti archival lamp. Ariana Grande paired the gown with a De Beers diamond necklace and matching studs, opting for a soft pink makeup look to complete her ensemble.

Ariana Grande's second look of the night came after she swapped the pink Schiaparelli dress for a red Schiaparelli gown during her opening musical performance with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

According to People Magazine, the bright red gown and matching red shoes paid homage to Dorothy's magical ruby slippers from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Grande's outfit even included a red shoe attached to the back of her dress.

InStyle reports that Ariana Grande also wore a third outfit: a black mini dress with a sheer skirt adorned with glittering beads and an intricate neckline. She was photographed in the black dress while speaking with Ethan Slater and Kieran Culkin, who won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in A Real Pain.

In other news, Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. Meanwhile, Adrien Brody took home Best Actor for The Brutalist. Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her role in Anora, which also won Best Picture and Best Director. Wicked won both Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, while The Substance won Best Make-Up and Hairstyling.

