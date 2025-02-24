Jaguar Wright is planning to alert FBI Director Kash Patel of new information about Diddy and his mentor Clive Davis

A video of Jaguar Wright claiming she had planned to alert FBI Director Kash Patel about new information regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs and his mentor, Clive Davis, has recently been making the rounds on X. For the unversed, Diddy is now facing trial on s*x trafficking and prostitution charge after his arrest in September 2024.

The video, which was posted on the X page @ShadowofEzra on February 23, saw Wright claim that Davis was at the heart of the situation regarding Combs, adding:

"We've got serious work to do, and after talking to my good friend paperwork today, it looks like there's something I need to make sure, that we alert Kash Patel's office about. We think it's a great concern. And I'm sure Mary Flynn would agree with me. She knows how dangerous Diddy can be in, with Clive Davis being at the heart of it all. I'm sure that makes it even more egregious."

It is unclear who Mary Flynn is. However, Clive Davis is one of the most prominent American record producers and A&R executives.

In 1994, he co-founded Bad Boy Records with Combs under a 50-50 partnership, signing several renowned artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, among others.

It is unclear what the new information that Jaguar Wright mentioned would contain.

Exploring Jaguar Wright's other claims against Diddy

This is not the first time Jaguar Wright has spoken up against Diddy following his arrest in September 2024. In an October 2024 interview with Piers Morgan, the singer dubbed Combs the "devil," adding that Clive Davis and Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group, allegedly protected the rapper's wrongdoings.

“He’s been the devil for 30 years. He’s been covered and protected by not only Clive Davis but Lucian Grainge. He was selected to be the demon that he is. To keep the culture in line so the industry can continue to rip it,” she claimed.

In the same interview, she also claimed Davis was Diddy's "greatest teacher," who allegedly taught the rapper how to commit the crimes he is now accused of. In another interview with RealLyfe Productions in December 2024, she dubbed Combs a "harmful influence for 30 years,” urging the music industry to stop enabling people like him.

She also claimed Combs was allegedly diagnosed with HIV, accusing the rapper of knowing about his diagnosis but not disclosing it to anyone.

“P. Diddy had the opportunity like everybody else… You know what’s wild about that though? He faced that head up. He didn’t stop. He didn’t stop doing what he’s done… How many dudes are running around undetectable?” she asked.

Other updates regarding Diddy's case

In other news, Anthony Ricco, one of Diddy's defense lawyers, quit the case just months before the rapper's upcoming trial for s*x trafficking and prostitution. On February 20, Ricco filed a motion to withdraw from the case, writing:

“Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs. It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested.”

While the attorney did not mention his reasoning for withdrawing from the case, he added that "there are sufficient reasons" for him not to represent Combs anymore.

He also assured the court that his leaving would not affect the trial, scheduled for May, as the rapper had five other lawyers on his team, headed by Marc Agnifilo.

Combs, currently detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center, pled not guilty to his charges. In addition to his federal charges, the rapper also faces several lawsuits accusing him of r*pe, s*xual assault, and abuse.

