"Jamie was just real touchy feely"— Gene Deal recounts incident involving Diddy and Jamie Foxx on a tour bus together

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue on November 21, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard, Gene Deal, discussed Combs' relationship with fellow singer Jamie Foxx. In a YouTube video titled Gene Deal On Diddy Poisoning Jamie Foxx & Tells Story About Them Being Too Touchy With Girls On Bus, Deal claimed that Foxx had become part of Diddy’s touring entourage at one point.

“They [Jamie Foxx and Diddy] was on some friendship stuff and it was a tour bus, Diddy was in the back and the girls were all in the front and Jamie was really touchy feely but Puff didn’t come out the back… I don’t know how close they was or they wasn’t,” Deal claimed.

When asked what he knew about Foxx, Gene Deal alleged he was told never to win in a game against the actor at his house.

“I was told- “if you beat him [Jamie Foxx] especially on his table…’ And I wasn’t a hell of a pool player. ‘If you beat him [Jamie Foxx] you’re going to have to beat him all night. He isn’t going to let you go home.’ What do you mean he isn’t going to let me go home? He’s like- ‘no man, he hates to lose.’”

Deal's statements come after rumors of Foxx reporting Diddy to the FBI for allegedly poisoning him circulated online. It is worth noting that Foxx had not publicly addressed his relationship with Combs as he faced s*x crime related charges.

“He was cool enough to get on a tour bus”— Gene Deal on Jamie Foxx amidst Diddy’s legal troubles

Diddy’s relationship with his friends and associates made headlines after he faced multiple s*xual and physical assault-related lawsuits, with one of the first being from his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura. Combs is now facing s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and pr*stitution charges.

Diddy and Jamie Foxx famously spent time together during the beginning years of Foxx gaining stardom. Sharing what Deal knew about Foxx, he alleged:

“He [Jamie Foxx] was cool enough to get on a tour bus, fill up the girls and go to the backroom and chill with Diddy and come out, feel up the girls and leave.”

Despite Combs and Foxx famously having a positive friendship, claims of the latter calling the FBI against the former went viral online following Foxx’s mysterious hospitalization in 2023. In April 2023, Foxx was hospitalized while filming the Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta.

Foxx said on TikTok that he remembered having a “bad headache.” He shared that he recalled asking his friend for an Advil and then waking up 20 days later.

Several people alleged that Foxx accused Combs of hospitalizing him. Director Choke No Joke also said that Foxx, during one of his standup specials, claimed that Combs was responsible for what happened to him. According to an October 24 report by Page Six, Choke No Joke claimed that during his comedy special, Foxx said:

“Diddy was responsible for what happened to him [Foxx], and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].”

Celebrity bodyguard Big Homie attested the same, as per Style Caster.

Meanwhile, Foxx has remained silent on the allegations against Combs. The comedy special Choke No Joke and Big Homie discussed has not been released yet.

Diddy is currently behind bars as he awaits his May 5, 2025, trial date.

