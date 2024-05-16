"Jay in hibernation": 50 Cent and Jay-Z beef explored as the rapper trolls Jay-Z on Instagram 

50 Cent recently took to his Instagram account to take a dig at fellow rapper Jay-Z. This comes amid Diddy, whom 50 Cent dislikes, facing s*xual assault lawsuits. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to the social networking site to claim that Jay-Z is in “hibernation” until Diddy’s legal woes get resolved.

On Wednesday, May 15, 50 Cent shared a distorted close-up image of Jay-Z that mostly focuses on his lips. The image has been a popular meme throughout the years, but its origins remain unknown. Adding to the image, 50 Cent wrote in the caption:

“Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this s**t with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL I’M ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE.”

This is not the first time 50 Cent has taken a shot at Jay-Z on Instagram over his silence regarding Diddy’s legal battles. In March, 50 shared a photoshopped image of Jay-Z on Instagram featuring him on a milk carton "Missing" poster and wrote:

“Anybody seen Jay LOL puff said the ain’t answering his phone. Lol.”

In another post, 50 shared an image of Jay-Z waving at someone and wrote:

“Here is jay z last reported seen waving at puffy jet LOL”

The beef between Jay-Z and 50 Cent explored

What ignited the feud between the two rap legends remains unknown; however, they have been battling it out since 1999. It initially began with 50 throwing shade at multiple rappers, including Jay-Z, in his track How to Rob.

“What, Jigga just sold, like four milli? He got something to live for/ Don’t want a [expletive] putting four through that Bentley Coupe door”

Jay-Z responded to 50's diss in It’s Hot (Some Like It Hot):

“Go against Jigga yo a*s is dense/ I’m about a dollar- what the f**k is 50 cents?”

Years later, Jay-Z said in an interview with Angie Martinez that the two had nothing but love for each other. 50 also said in an interview with Rolling Stone that he felt complimented after Jay-Z responded to his track How to Rob.

However, in 2009, 50 took another shot at Jay-Z in a DJ Envy interview by stating Jay-Z was no longer as intimidating in the industry as he once was. But Jay-Z recalled in a 2013 interview with The Breakfast Club that 50 would take over the hip-hop music scene after which there wouldn't be a chance for anyone else to shine.

“I was like- “I’m telling you, man, y’all got a chance right now, just flood it, put out a lot of music. Because 50 Cent is coming.”

The two have had their differences in their feud over the years, with them occasionally publicly supporting each other. However, last year, 50 yet again added fuel to the fire by claiming that Jay-Z’s marriage to Beyoncé catapulted him into mainstream success.

In an interview with XXL, 50 Cent claimed that Jay-Z’s “association with” Beyoncé led to him receiving over 15 Grammys rather than his talent.

Jay-Z has not publicly addressed his beef with Jackson in recent years, as he often keeps silent regarding his relationship with other musicians, similar to the likes of his wife, Beyoncé.