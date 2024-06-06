Jay-Z vs Oschino: Who has the bigger net worth? 

In a recent interview on Say Cheese podcast, Oschino recalled Beanie Sigel's 2004 attempted murder trial and explained how Jay-Z turned his back on Sigel at the time. As the interview went viral, it is worth exploring the net worths of both Jay-Z and Oschino. According to Celebrity Net Worth, while Jay-Z's estimated net worth is $2 billion, Oschino's net worth as of now is $300K.

Back in February 2018, Oschino made an appearance at The Drop Night Show on Wooder Ice Radio, where he spoke about his dynamics with Jay-Z, and also shed light on his fallout with several artists including Beanie Sigel.

While Oschino recently spoke about Jay-Z's behavior during the trial, back in 2021 on Drink Champs, Sigel himself spoke about the same,

"I’ve never been crushed like that ever in my life. Cause I’m like, 'Damn, this is my man' […] That f*cked me up. That took away a lot of sh*t that I thought we had. Like, that’s big bro."

Rappers Jay-Z and Oschino's career and net worth explored

Born in West Philadelphia, Oschino is best known for being a part of the hip-hop group State Property. Formed in 2000, the group signed with Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and released two albums: a debut in 2002 and The Chain Gang Vol. 2 in 2003. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the debut album topped the US R&B chart and also made it to the Billboard 200 chart at sixth rank.

The two singles from Oschino's hip-hop ensemble, Roc the Mic and Can't Stop, Won't Stop, both reached number one on the US Rap chart. In addition to joining State Property, the rapper also joined Oschino & Sparks.

Jay-Z's career and earnings

Born in 1969, Jay-Z is a renowned rapper, producer, and actor. He co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 and produced hits like Reasonable Doubt, The Blueprint, The Black Album, and 4:44.

Beyond music, he is involved in various ventures, including an entertainment agency and a luxury sports bar chain, earning $70-80 million annually. Jay-Z has invested in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne, Tidal, and D'Usse cognac, selling half his D'Usse stake to Bacardi in 2021 for $750 million.

With a net worth of $2 billion, he became a billionaire in 2019. Together with his wife Beyoncé, their combined net worth is $2.6 billion. In 2023, they bought a Malibu house for $200 million.

When he was first added to Celebrity Net Worth in 2009, he had a net worth of $300 million. Then in 2012, it jumped to $475 million. His net worth made a whopping increase in the years between 2015 and 2019, due to his multiple ventures and investments during that time.

In March 2021, it was revealed that Oschino wasn't on good terms with Sigel until the latter approached him after the death of a family member.