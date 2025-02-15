"Just like this claim, the others will fall apart" — Diddy's lawyers upon dismissal of lawsuit against him and Jay-Z

A lady, who alleged that she was r*ped by music moguls, Jay-Z and Diddy Combs when she was 13 years old, has recently withdrawn her complaint against the singers. In a notice sent to the U.S. district court in Manhattan on Friday, February 14, the woman's lawyer stated that the civil claim "is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice."

Ad

According to a BBC report that same day, Combs' legal team released a statement claiming his innocence in response to the withdrawal. The statement read:

"For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to Variety's report on February 14, Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, also released a statement on his own behalf that read:

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Ad

The lawsuit that accused Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of r*ping 13-year-old Jane Doe was dropped by the accuser

Both Jay-Z and Diddy were accused of the same (Image via Getty)

According to a court filing on Friday in New York, the lawyer for the unnamed woman dismissed the complaint filed against Diddy and Jay-Z for allegedly s*xually assaulting her when she was a minor.

Ad

Per BBC, attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis filed the voluntary dismissal. They stated that Jane Doe, who accused the musicians of s*xual assault, "hereby gives notice that the…Action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice." The suit cannot be refiled in its current form because of the same reason.

Moreover, as per NBC’s December 14 report, when the lawsuit was re-filed in December 2024 to include Jay-Z, the plaintiff and her attorneys also admitted to the outlet that there were contradictions in her story, but they insisted that she stood by her claims.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Combs and Jay-Z both denied any misconduct. Jay-Z claimed that the lawsuit was an effort at blackmail from the beginning. He further alleged that in an attempt to coerce him into reaching an out-of-court settlement, his attorneys were blackmailed.

He also responded to the termination by stating that "this incident didn't happen." Following the suit's withdrawal on Friday, the rapper claimed the allegation was false and had harmed his loved ones.

Ad

Additionally, Roc Nation, the entertainment firm that Jay-Z owns, issued a statement signed by him on X on February 15, and referred to this as a "victory." He also claimed in his statement that his wife and kids experienced trauma as a result of this problem. The statement further read:

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper continued:

“I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed…”

Ad

The statement on Roc Nation's X account concluded as follows:

“The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

On the other hand, as per NBC’s report from the same day, Combs' legal team said that the voluntary discharge validated their position. His attorneys said:

Ad

“Today’s complete dismissal by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts.”

Meanwhile, Variety's request for comment was not immediately answered by representatives for Jane Doe or Buzbee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback