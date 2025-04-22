"Kanye and Virgil were lovers"— Azealia Banks weighs in on rapper's controversial tweet about his cousin

Azealia Banks has recently responded to Kanye West’s claims of getting intimate with his cousin. In an X post on April 21, 2025, Ye teased his new single Cousins, which he claimed was inspired by a relative jailed for life for murdering a pregnant woman.

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore," Ye wrote.

In the post, which also included a music video for the song, West revealed that he was 14 and his cousin was 6 when they had oral s*x.

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet was different. My name is Ye and I s**ked my cousins d**k till I was 14,” he wrote.

The same day, Azealia shared her response on X and referred to certain personalities, such as Virgil Abloh, by writing:

“Kanye and Virgil were lovers. Elon def got some head from Kanye off that Ketamine. Kanye is on one of them Diddy tapes. Jay-Z was like no homo. Trump was like no homo. Travis was like no homo. Drake was like no thank you. Amber hit him with the strap. Kim thought she could, but vomited on his back and started crying. Kris yelled CUT!”

Ye has not yet responded to Azelia's post.

Kanye West released a new album titled Bully last month

Ye created headlines on March 24, 2025, by releasing an album titled Bully, which came out about a week after the rapper shared a teaser for it. According to Vibe magazine, the album was launched on Apple Music with a few minor changes, including the removal of a track titled Melrose, featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Playboi Carti.

Kanye West’s Bully was originally set to be released on June 19, a date that also celebrates the birthday of his daughter North West. Ye employed a similar strategy for the release of his album Donda 2 approximately three years ago, which was available through Stem Player at that time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before the launch of Bully, Ye posted videos of three short films on his account on X, with his son Saint appearing in all of them, confronting wrestlers. The films featured Ye’s new singles as background music. However, the posts have since been deleted.

Ye also appeared on The Download podcast last month, where he mentioned that Saint was a significant inspiration behind Bully. Ye revealed that Saint had once hit a kid who seemed weaker than him, and Kanye discussed how he confronted Saint about it, stating:

“I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that.’ And Saint responded with a simple, ‘Cause he weak.’ And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here.’”

In addition to this, Ye has another album titled WW3 in the upcoming lineup, where he is collaborating with Dave Blunts. The album is reportedly set to release this year, although a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.

