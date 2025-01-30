Keefe D reportedly gets into a violent jailhouse fight while awaiting trial for Tupac Shakur's murder

Recently, Keefe D reportedly got into a jailhouse brawl with a fellow inmate, due to which he now faces additional charges.

According to an AllHipHop article (published on January 29), Keefe, aka Duane Keith Davis, was involved in a fight while he was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where he was admitted after his arrest in September 2023.

In the wake of the news, stills of Keefe D and his opponent brawling on the facility's floor were captured from the detention center's surveillance. A user who goes by @landernews123 also shared them on his X handle on Wednesday, captioning the tweet:

"Images emerge of Tupac murder suspect Keefe D fighting with another inmate in a Las Vegas jail."

Per the arrest report obtained by the media outlet, the men were engaged in "mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes." Keefe was also accused of putting the other inmate in a headlock.

Keefe D was charged with battery after the altercation

According to AllHipHop, the altercation that took place between Keefe D and a fellow prisoner reportedly occurred last month, on December 23, 2024. As prison guards arrived at the scene, they used pepper spray to separate the two men but were unable to subdue their fight, which went on until they were physically restrained.

The jail fight wasn't overlooked, as reports indicate that both parties involved in it were charged with battery. Keefe D's bail for the same was set at $50,005.

The altercation comes more than a year after Davis was arrested and imprisoned on alleged charges of Tupac Shakur's murder, which happened back in 1996. Nearly three decades after the shooting incident, Keefe remains the sole individual charged in Shakur's murder. Per the media outlet, the 61-year-old is accused of being the "shot-caller" in the murder.

Duane's own account of the incident as narrated in his 2019 book, titled Compton Steet Legend, is also being cited as evidence in his upcoming trial.

The motion to dismiss the trial filed by Keefe D's team was rejected

News of Keefe D's brawl comes weeks after the motion to dismiss his trial was rejected in January 2025. Earlier this month, Davis's legal team filed a motion for the dismissal of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 17, 2025.

Carl Arnold, Keefe's attorney in the case, argued in his motion that the 30-year-delay caused in the murder prosecution violated his client's constitutional rights, adding:

"Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as far back as 2009 was in possession of the same set of facts that the Clark County District Attorney is now alleging makes Mr. Davis responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur."

Arnold called the unexplained lengthy hold-up "unjustified," adding that most of the witnesses from the case have either died or disappeared. The testimonies of those who remain alive are also unreliable in light of their dimmed memory; physical evidence related to the case has suffered similar consequences.

Per Keefe's legal team, the loss of essential evidence had compromised his case "irreversibly. The content of Keefe's memoir was also dismissed by his lawyers in a later statement, reading:

"There’s no evidence that he was involved [in Pac’s murder]. He did what Detective [Greg] Kading did: he put out a book, and he made money. Even the state’s main investigation that testified at the grand jury said this is all about making money."

The immunity deal proffer agreement was also mentioned in the motion, which had reportedly been made between Keefe and a joint federal LA task force in 2008.

On January 21, 2025, Judge Carli Kierny rejected Keefe D's dismissal motion, stating that no proof of the immunity deal he claimed to have made existed. His alleged murder charge has since been upheld in court, set to begin trial in two months.

