"Kendrick fans fuming right now" — Netizens react to 21 Savage bringing out Drake at his Toronto show

Rapper 21 Savage shocked fans by inviting Drake to his performance in Toronto on Monday, May 27, 2024. He brought Drake on stage to perform some of their joint hits together, including Rich Flex.

A video clip from the concert shared by DJ Akademiks showed the two rappers vibing with the crowd while singing their joint single, Rich Flex, and netizens were quick to respond.

Users on social media have reacted to Savage inviting Drake to his show, with a mix of shock and surprise.

"Kendrick fans fuming right now," one wrote.

"21 gave you false street cred," another one wrote.

"kiss and hugging on stage," another said.

While netizens were unsurprised, given that 21 Savage has always shown his support for Drake, they took the opportunity to opine on the matter on X:

"He’s a fan he’s a fan lol," one chimed in.

"But I thought he was cancelled," another fan added.

"Ngl id be in tears," another fan commented.

21 Savage addressed Drake and Metro Boomin's feud in his Instagram Live

21 Savage has been in support of Drake a few times in the past, including when he spoke about his beef with producer Metro Boomin’. On an Instagram live on May 12, Savage addressed the feud between Drake and producer Metro Boomin. In the live, the rapper called Drizzy and Metro his "brothers" and said:

"Don’t keep coming on my motherf*cin’ Live talkin’ about no motherf*ckin’ beef. Metro my brother and Drake my brother. They gonna figure that sh*t out eventually."

Ahead of his Toronto concert on May 26, Savage and Metro Boomin got involved in supposed banter during another Instagram live. 21 Savage threw out Metro from his Instagram live for calling him “OVO Savage” in the comments.

Metro had also referred to an “owl stamp” in his comments, which was allegedly a reference to Drake’s OVO logo of an owl. He wrote:

“I jus know u got [an] owl tramp stamp.”

When 21 Savage noticed the comments, he addressed Boomin on the live, asking him to stop “talking sh*t” and “get off” his live. However, it all seemed to be in good humor. Savage said:

"Oh, you was talking sh*t, b*tch? Get off my Live. I’m finna block this n*gga.”

He also took a supposed dig jokingly at Metro Boomin’ by quoting Drake's iconic lines:

"Metro shut your h*e a*s up and make some drums n*gga. Oh, you was talking sh*t, b*tch. Get off my Live. I’m finna block this n*gga."

As per Complex, Savage sees Metro Boomin’ as his family. The rapper also defended Boomin when Soulja Boy spoke ill of Boomin’s late mother. Taking to X on May 13, Savage wrote:

“Speaking on a n*gga mama like sh*t a game you gone sh*t on yourself when I see you boy."

Savage has not made direct comments about Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar. However, he showed his support for Drizzy when he performed his material with the rapper during his ongoing tour, even when he stopped by Lamar's hometown, Los Angeles.

The Toronto concert on May 27 was the first time Savage was seen live on-stage since he made a surprise appearance on Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour at the Scotiabank Arena in October 2023. As per Now Toronto, the rapper was legally allowed to perform internationally for the first time in October 2023, when he became a permanent US resident.

