“Kendrick is living in his head rent free”: Netizens react as Drake raps about people using his name for streams in new song snippet

A new Drake snippet has surfaced on social media, where he raps about people using his name to get more views. The Canadian rapper is set to drop his ninth studio album, Iceman, this year.
Fans have been waiting for Iceman for a while now. The rapper has released a single, What Did I Miss?, and a collab song with Central Cee, Which One?. He also released a streaming series on YouTube where he released some new tracks. However, there is still no official date for the album.
Amidst this, Hip Hop All Day shared a new snippet from Drizzy on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 15. He raps:
"Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot, talk about Drake and you get you some streams"
More about Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG getting dismissed
Drizzy filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) in January this year. He alleged that the company intentionally promoted and distributed Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to defame him and put him down. The lyrics in the track, released in May 2024, labeled Drizzy a "certified pedophile".
However, District Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the lawsuit on October 9, 2025. In her statement, the judge wrote:
“The fact that the Recording was made in the midst of a rap battle is essential to assessing its impact on a reasonable listener. Even apparent statements of fact may assume the character of statements of opinion… when made in public debate, heated labor dispute, or other circumstances in which an audience may anticipate the use of epithets, fiery rhetoric or hyperbole.”
Vargas asserted that while "certified pedophile" is a serious allegation, the tone of the song amidst a rap battle cannot be considered as fact by a listener.
After the judgment, a representative from UMG told Variety:
“From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”
Drizzy's representatives, meanwhile, have confirmed that they will be appealing the decision in the Court of Appeals.
DJ Akademiks hails Drake's upcoming album, Iceman
As fans eagerly await Iceman, DJ Akademiks has asserted that it will be a "classic". The streamer, who is a known supporter of the Canadian rapper, wrote in a post on X on October 13:
"Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy"
Drizzy's last solo studio album was For All the Dogs, released on October 6, 2023. He also released a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor in February this year, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.
