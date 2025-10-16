“Kendrick is living in his head rent free”: Netizens react as Drake raps about people using his name for streams in new song snippet

A new Drake snippet has surfaced on social media, where he raps about people using his name to get more views. The Canadian rapper is set to drop his ninth studio album, Iceman, this year.

Ad

Fans have been waiting for Iceman for a while now. The rapper has released a single, What Did I Miss?, and a collab song with Central Cee, Which One?. He also released a streaming series on YouTube where he released some new tracks. However, there is still no official date for the album.

Amidst this, Hip Hop All Day shared a new snippet from Drizzy on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 15. He raps:

Ad

Trending

"Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot, talk about Drake and you get you some streams"

Fans online have reacted to this snippet, as one X user wrote:

"Kendrick is living in his head rent free"

AVDER @AVDER11 @HipHopAllDayy Kendrick is living in his head rent free

Ad

Another wrote,

Whooping feet @WhoopingFeet @HipHopAllDayy Buddy wanna be in the conversation so bad lol , n***a fell off

Ad

Another commented,

Ayomide @ayomidemub2 @HipHopAllDayy MY GOAT 🐐 IS BACK.. TIME TO END KENDRICK’S CAREER

Ad

Some users also referenced Drizzy's defamation lawsuit against UMG getting dismissed regarding Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us. One user tweeted,

Fer @Fer97ish @HipHopAllDayy Love Drake but this is why he need to touch grass. Why you talking about snitching when you the one suing for defamation. Smh

Ad

Another wrote,

DJ Majette @DJMajette @HipHopAllDayy How you gonna talk about people testifying when you was out here trying to testify?

Ad

Another commented,

U R precious💎 @PrinceLUCE49794 @HipHopAllDayy Well Talk about Drake and you’ll get SUED apparently..

Ad

Also Read: “Say Drakes name, gain a prize”: Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar winning an Emmy award for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

More about Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG getting dismissed

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert - (Image Source: Getty)

Drizzy filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) in January this year. He alleged that the company intentionally promoted and distributed Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to defame him and put him down. The lyrics in the track, released in May 2024, labeled Drizzy a "certified pedophile".

Ad

However, District Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the lawsuit on October 9, 2025. In her statement, the judge wrote:

“The fact that the Recording was made in the midst of a rap battle is essential to assessing its impact on a reasonable listener. Even apparent statements of fact may assume the character of statements of opinion… when made in public debate, heated labor dispute, or other circumstances in which an audience may anticipate the use of epithets, fiery rhetoric or hyperbole.”

Ad

Vargas asserted that while "certified pedophile" is a serious allegation, the tone of the song amidst a rap battle cannot be considered as fact by a listener.

After the judgment, a representative from UMG told Variety:

“From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Ad

Drizzy's representatives, meanwhile, have confirmed that they will be appealing the decision in the Court of Appeals.

DJ Akademiks hails Drake's upcoming album, Iceman

As fans eagerly await Iceman, DJ Akademiks has asserted that it will be a "classic". The streamer, who is a known supporter of the Canadian rapper, wrote in a post on X on October 13:

"Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy"

Ad

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy

Ad

Drizzy's last solo studio album was For All the Dogs, released on October 6, 2023. He also released a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor in February this year, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Also Read: “Why is he the one holding the knife?”: Netizens react to Drake posing at Adonis’ cowboy-themed birthday party

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More