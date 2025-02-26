Drake has been going viral online after promising to assist one of his fans with his mother's cancer treatment during a show in Brisbane, Australia, on February 25, 2025.

During the performance, the audience pointed out a man holding a banner that stated he needed help for his mother's cancer treatment. The Toronto rapper acknowledged his fan from the stage and vowed to "take care of everything" he would need for the treatment.

"I can't ignore this right here. Everybody's been pointing to this man all night. This right here - put the sign up, please. This is important. Make sure you get the whole sign. Hey, make some noise for anybody in this world that's fighting any disease but especially cancer though. That's real soldiers. Real gangsters," Drizzy said.

"Let me tell you something, my man. I am not even going to put a number on it. Whatever you need for your mother's cancer treatment I going to take care of everything for you. I promise. Love, love. Anything."

Fans took to X to react to Drizzy's gesture, with many praising the rapper for his kindness. One fan claimed that his rival Kendrick Lamar wouldn't do the same:

"Kendrick would’ve pulled the plug, THATS WHY DRAKE THE GOAT."

"Doing stuff like this at every show is crazy man," a fan wrote.

"Kendrick would’ve told the fan to squabble up instead," another netizen added.

"Kbot would've ignored that sign and performed nlu six times," another person remarked.

Some fans also criticized Drizzy's move as damage control:

"Nice gesture, also Damage control," one fan commented.

"Kendrick whipped Drake so hard he doing charity work now," another person quipped.

"Trying to rebuild his reputation lmfao," a fan chimed in.

Despite having a few other shows scheduled, Drake has canceled the remainder of his tour in Australia and New Zealand. The Toronto musician was set to host shows on March 7, 15, and 16. One of the rapper's representatives told Rolling Stone that the decision was due to a "scheduling conflict," and they are working on rescheduling the shows.

Drake mentions Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show in new legal letter about UMG lawsuit

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Image via Getty)

Drake's ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) has been in the headlines since last year. For those unaware, the rapper filed a lawsuit against UMG for allegedly using illegal tactics to boost the sales and streams of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

In recent developments regarding the lawsuit, Drizzy's legal team sent another letter to Judge Antonio Vargas on Monday, February 24. In the letter, Drake's attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, argued against postponing a pre-trial conference scheduled for April 2 at UMG's request.

The record label had previously sought to delay the hearing so the court would have sufficient time to consider their forthcoming motion to dismiss the case entirely. UMG is required to file this motion by March 17.

Drake's attorney opposes any delay and cited Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance as an example of potential issues that may arise if the pre-trial hearing is postponed.

“[D]elaying discovery would unfairly prejudice [Drake], who is continuing to suffer the consequences of UMG’s defamatory campaign. Indeed, at the same time UMG has been delaying here, UMG launched new campaigns to further spread the defamatory content [“Not Like Us”], including at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, which had over 133.5 million viewers," Michael Gottlieb wrote in the legal letter.

Additionally, Drizzy's legal team urged UMG to begin the process of discovery— the process of bringing evidence related to the case—in their new letter. However, the record label has denied doing so, claiming that the case is too "premature" in a letter filed on February 21.

Drake's lawyer also responded to UMG's recent claims about his client being prepared to drop "key allegations" against the record label. According to Gottlieb, UMG is only referencing a “single factual allegation," which, even if modified in the lawsuit, would lead to minimal changes.

Further developments about Universal Music Group's legal feud with Drizzy are awaited.

