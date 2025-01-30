Kodak Black says he "ain't no woman beater," even as he makes punching sounds while talking about a woman who disrespected his mother

Kodak Black recently ranted on a livestream about a dream that the rapper had about his mother. While talking about the dream, Black recalled a time when a woman made a disrespectful remark about his mother. In the rant, which was further shared on Instagram by AllHipHop Black said:

"I remember this b*tch said… they say, 'Oh, your mama probably used to suck your d*ck.'"

The rapper started the live session on a relaxed and peaceful note. By the time he started talking about this woman, he began acting erratic. Kodak Black admitted that the comments about his mum made him upset and even mimicked a punching sound and motion. He soon, however, denied ever beating up a woman. The 27-year-old rapper said:

"I ain't no woman beater, bro—I ain't no woman beater."

His next statement, however, confused fans and even sparked concerns among them.

"My mama don’t suck d*ck not no more, but my mama ain’t suck dock in a long time," Kodak said.

Many flooded the comment section of the Instagram post that AllHipHop shared. Netizens believed that the rapper needed more positive-minded people around him and further expressed concerns about his mental health situation.

Netizens reacted to Kodak Black's livestream (Image via Instagram/@allhiphopcom)

Rapper Kodak Black got into a heated altercation at his child's third birthday party

Last week, Kodak Black was celebrating the third birthday of his elder daughter, Queen Yuri, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend Maranda Johnson. According to TMZ, some sources told them that Black got into an altercation at the party and cited drama surrounding a baby mama to be the reason.

TMZ further stated that sources confirmed that Maranda was part of an argument that eventually led to the altercation. But it was not revealed as to who she was arguing with. The outlet reported that the situation worsened so much that police had to be called.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that the chaos toned down by the time they reached the spot. Officers also claimed that they did not find Kodak Black in the Manor Complex entertainment venue in Wilton Manors at the time. No additional details about the altercation are available at this time.

Police revealed that initially, many people wanted to press charges and claimed that they were injured. However, in the end, only one person reportedly agreed to cooperate with the cops. Media outlets have attempted to retrieve documents related to the incident but failed to do so until late Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Black has five children from four different women. In March 2015, he had his oldest child, King Khalid, with Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield. Then, in January 2022, Black had Queen Yuri with Maranda.

A few months later, in July 2022, Black and Daijanae Ward welcomed his second daughter, Princess Isabella. In February 2024, Maranda and Kodak Black welcomed their second child together and named him Prince Kapri. Finally, on January 1, 2025, the rapper reportedly had his fifth child, Prince Vulture, as per People.

As for the latest video, fans showed concerns about Kodak Black's emotional and mental state, given how he ranted during the live session.

