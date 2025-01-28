"Lil Durk was the catalyst" — Woman claims attending rapper's concert in the past made her break up with her boyfriend

A woman claimed that rapper Lil Durk, currently on trial for murder-for-hire charges, caused her breakup with her boyfriend. In a video reposted on @mymixtapez on January 27, 2025, she credited Durk with sparking a major "spiritual awakening" after seeing him open for Drake in early 2024.

The woman said her mother had accompanied her to the concert, adding:

"He [Lil Durk] is responsible for quite possibly one of the biggest spiritual awakenings of my life. I'm not kidding. About a year ago today, roughly, Drake came to town and Lil Durk opened for him, and I remember Lil Durk came out and my mom was sitting right next to me and she leans over and she was like," He looks like he smells good." And I was like, he really did."

The woman also claimed she was never a big fan of the rapper, saying she could not name any of his songs. She recounted that she went home to her boyfriend after the concert, however, she was left feeling like their time together had ended.

The woman alleged that she had a dream about Durk that night. She added that she woke up the next morning and ended her relationship with her boyfriend, claiming they weren't compatible.

"I woke up the next morning and I was like, "Yeah you need to pack your stuff, I think it's time to do." I made this big spiel like, " I feel like we're just two totally different people," which is true, we really had our issues, to be real. But Lil Durk was the catalyst, like to this day, Lil Durk opened my eyes. Point blank period."

The woman also ended the video by calling for Durk's release, saying, "Free my boo."

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial postponed to October

Durk was arrested in Miami on murder-for-hire charges in October 2024, for his alleged involvement in the 2022 shootout that resulted in the death of rapper Quando Rando's cousin, Lil Pab.

Authorities claimed that the 2022 incident was a revenge plot allegedly orchestrated by Durk for the death of his associate King Von, who died in a shootout involving his crew and Rando's in 2020.

Durk's trial, initially scheduled for January 7, 2025, was postponed to October 14 due to the complexity of the case. According to Forbes, court documents claimed that the discovery for the case involved over 230GB of digital evidence and 20000 pages of report “concerning murder and other violent acts, photographs, witness statements, and medical documents.”

The postponement was agreed upon by both the defense and the prosecution, with the trial date pushed to October to avoid clashes with the defense attorney's existing schedule. If found guilty, Durk and his fellow defendants could face “a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.”

In other news, Durk is expected to release his new album, titled Deep Thoughts, on January 31. The LP was initially scheduled for an October 2024 release but was postponed following the rapper's arrest.

