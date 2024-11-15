"Lil Durk got Drew Findling on the case he sharp" — 50 Cent reacts to OTF rapper hiring high profile lawyer to defend his murder-for-hire case

Lil Durk, who was arrested in Miami on October 17 for charges of murder-for-hire, has roped in Drew Findling to defend his case as he pleads not guilty in court. 50 Cent appeared to be appreciative of the 3 Headed Goat rapper in a recent Instagram post, calling him "sharp" in the caption.

" Lil Durk got Drew Findling on the case he sharp," he wrote.

Trending

Drew Findling, who was included in Forbes' 2024 list of Top 200 Lawyers of the US, is a criminal defense attorney from Atlanta, who has represented the cases of high-profile figures like Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Migos, Dennis Rodman, and Shaquille O'Neal. He has also represented President Donald Trump in the past.

Findling also commented on 50 Cent's Instagram post, writing:

"Yes sir @50cent. We are ready for the fight."

The information of Drew Findling representing Lil Durk's case was obtained by DJ Akademis through court documents, per HotNewHipHop.

Lil Durk has a detention hearing next month

Expand Tweet

Following Lil Durk's extradition from Florida in October, the rapper made his first court appearance in an L.A. Federal Court on Thursday, November 14. In court, the My Beyoncé rapper pleaded not guilty to the murder-for-hire charges.

Durk has since been detained in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center, where he will remain until his detention hearing, scheduled for December 12. A judge will rule whether or not he will be granted a bond on that date.

While the When We Shoot rapper was initially brought for the murder-for-hire charges, he has had two additional charges since then.

On November 7, Lil Durk was charged with "use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death" and "using, carrying and discharging firearms and a machine gun" by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

According to HotNewHipHop, prosecutors have requested that the Viral Moment rapper stay in custody while his trial is pending, believing him to be a flight risk.

This comes after the US Department of Justice released a statement, alleging Durk's crucial role in the attempted murder of Quando Rondo. The statement reads:

"Bank and flight records show that an OTF member and close associate of [Durk] coordinated and paid for five co-conspirators to travel from Chicago to California on the day before the murder."

While Quando Rondo managed to survive the planned murder attempt allegedly staged by Lil Durk's men, his cousin, Lul Pab, who was also in the car with him, was injured in the incident and lost his life subsequently.

The shooting took place near the Beverly gas station in downtown LA on August 19, 2022.

50 Cent had previously warned Lil Durk about his crew

On October 29, 50 Cent was invited to an interview with The Breakfast Club, where the rapper revealed a conversation he had had with Lil Durk back when they were working on the theme song of Power Book IV: Force.

As the Pelle Coat hitmaker introduced 50 Cent to the rest of the OTF members, he warned the younger rapper to watch out for them, saying:

"With Durk, I was telling him when he was in New York [when] we did the Power theme [song]. I was like, 'This is them? They the real sh*t?' He was like, 'Yeah, yeah.' And I said, 'Yo, just watch them.' His crew."

According to 50 Cent, Durk appeared to be in agreement of his words at the time. He said about it:

"He said, 'You know what? Somebody just came to my house. How did they know exactly what my address is? Who has my address? Nobody.'"

The younger rapper was referring to the home invasion incident that took place at Lil Durk's home back in 2021.

Lil Durk's trial is set to begin on January 7, 2025, in L.A., with District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald presiding over the case. If convicted for all three of the charges pressed on him, the 32-year-old can receive a maximum sentence of life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback