“Looks straight out of 1989 world tour”- Fans react as Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at Tight End University’s concert 

On June 23, 2025, Taylor Swift surprised fans by performing her 2014 hit Shake It Off at the Tight End University (TEU) concert. TEU is a summer camp founded by Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and George Kittle, and Kelce is attending this year.

Swift performed her chart-topping hit during the exclusive after-party. The party was held in downtown Nashville at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and featured musical guests, including country star Jordan Davis.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Swift unexpectedly performed a brief set, which was not part of the official lineup, but instantly became a viral sensation with audiences referring to it as her iconic routine at the 1989 World Tour. An X user @live4ga stated:

"she looks straight out of 1989 world tour i feel so nostalgic"

Expand Tweet

"oh to hear shake it off live again", another X user added.

"BRING BACK THE ERAS TOUR !!", a fan mentioned.

"I love when she makes her little appearances out of the blue in random places she has really started enjoying her life without caring anymore and i love that for her!", another fan echoed.

Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at the Tight End University concert became the highlight of the night, with fans around the world watching on social media.

"how do you even top a surprise taylor performance? like this is peak fan experience!", an individual mentioned.

"OMG THIS WAS SO UNEXPECTED 😭", another individual added.

"Taylor knows how to light up a moment. That kind of surprise reminds people why they show up," a netizen expressed.

Swift and Kelce have spent the last month touring the US since Swift made a comeback last month following the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl defeat.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend TEU together

Tight End University (TEU), the annual offseason summit co-founded in 2021 by NFL stars Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen, held its opening-night concert and after-party in Nashville on June 23, 2025.

The training camp, which ran for three days at Vanderbilt University, combines film study and rehabilitation sessions with evening entertainment, aimed at building team spirit within the team.

The event began with a red carpet arrival, and Taylor Swift and Kelce both walked in hand-in-hand, wearing relaxed yet coordinated outfits. Taylor flaunted her green-and-white gingham dress while Kelce was seen in white and beige casual wear.

Country artists Jordan Davis and Chase Rice also performed, and other surprise musical guests were scheduled to appear at the Brooklyn Bowl in the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert at Brooklyn Bowl.

Taylor Swift's unannounced appearance at the Tight End University event, when she emerged on stage and performed her first live interpretation of Shake It Off since the end of the Eras Tour, not only surprised the fans but became the highlight of the night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More