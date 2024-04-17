"Madonna from Dollar Tree": Lil Tay calls out Jojo Siwa amid escalating feud 

Social media star Lil Tay ignited a feud with Jojo Siwa after the latter allegedly liked a tweet mocking the 16-year-old internet personality and musician. Tay addressed the Karma singer on X, claiming that, unlike herself, Siwa uses ghostwriters to write her music. JoJo Siwa had not addressed the controversy publicly at the time of writing this article.

According to Page Six, the feud between Lil Tay and JoJo Siwa began after the latter allegedly liked a tweet by netizen @TheBookN3rd on Sunday, April 15, that read,

“There’s really no comparison between JoJo and #LilTay anyway. #JoJoSiwa has a career. Lil Tay is just a meme, and a pathetic one at that.”

It is worth noting that the tweet that was allegedly liked by the 20-year-old is currently not in her X account’s like history. Nonetheless, Lil Tay addressed the tweet's content and wrote,

“You’re a scary a*s bi**h if you have something too [sic] say about me, say it & this time DON’T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets! Don’t let those paid YouTube views and botted Spotify streams get to your head Madonna from dollar tree a*s bi**h.”

Influencer takes to X to address JoJo Siwa

For those uninitiated, Lil Tay is an internet celebrity who is best known for being associated with Rice Gum, Chief Keef, and Jake Paul, among others. Last year, she made headlines after false rumors of her passing made news (which were later debunked by her family).

After attaining social media stardom, she has released numerous songs, including Money Way and Sucker For Green. She has also garnered 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

“Please don’t mention me & her in the same sentence”: Lil Tay takes to X to address JoJo Siwa

Tay also addressed a tweet in which a netizen referred to her as JoJo Siwa. While sharing a video of the 16-year-old, whose real name is Claire Hope, dancing to her SUCKER 4 GREEN track, netizen @tempdandelion said, “oh jojo siwa get off the floor.”

In response, Lil Tay clarified that she did not want to be referred to in the same sentence as Siwa. She also mentioned that she did not have somebody else write the aforementioned song for her.

“Wish I didn’t just find out who that is, I wrote SUCKER 4 GREEN myself. Didn’t buy the song or hire a ghostwriter. Please don’t mention me & her in the same sentence," Tay said in the tweet.

She went on to encourage her fans to buy the song on iTunes and told them, “let’s be petty.”

In a tweet, a netizen also told Lil Tay that @tempdandelion’s tweet could likely be in reference to the latter doing a rebranding the right way, unlike JoJo Siwa, to which the social media personality responded by saying:

“I'm agreeing with him. I’m just stating I didn’t know who she was, but after some research, I found out she associates with p*dophiles, buys her songs, and doesn’t write her music and I take my music very seriously and don’t want to be compared to frauds.”

Influencer takes to X to address JoJo Siwa

The internet feud between Siwa and Lil Tay comes after the former revealed that she wanted to rebrand herself as a “bad girl,” similar to how Miley Cyrus escaped her Disney child-star image with her Bangerz music album, which featured hit songs like We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball.

Siwa has now released her latest track, Karma, which explores numerous adult themes, including violence.

