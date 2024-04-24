Megadeth 2024 North American tour With Mudvayne and All That Remains: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Megadeth announced the dates for a North American tour called 'Destroy All Enemies' on Instagram this Tuesday. The upcoming outing, which begins on August 2, will have the support of two esteemed guest performers - Mudvayne and All That Remains.

The 'Destroy All Enemies' tour spans over four weeks and will support the thrash-metal band's album - The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! - released in 2022. Live Nation is producing the band's tour this time around, starting this Wednesday, April 24, at 10:00 local time, you can access the presale on Livenation.com using the presale code 'RIFF.'

Starting from April 23, individuals can access a fan club presale for the tickets by registering for the Cyber Army on the band's website. Individuals with Citi cards can also access the member presale that began at 10:00 am local time this Tuesday.

Trending

Megadeth's Destroy All Enemies Tour begins on August 2

Fans can book the general tickets through Ticketmaster starting at 10:00 am local time on April 26. While the pricing may vary by venue, the tickets are available between average prices of over $40 to $200.

Everything to know about Megadeth's 'Destroy All Enemies' Tour

After successfully concluding the international tour this April, Megadeth will go on another outing across North America for the 'Destroy All Enemies' tour. The band's national tour will begin in Arkansas with the first performance at the Walmart AMP venue on August 2.

Megadeth will tour for over four weeks while holding shows at national venues like - Houston's 713 Music Hall, Denver's Ball Arena, Concord's Toyota Pavilion, Utah's Maverick Arena, and more. The American thrash metal band will also take over the stages at Tinley Park's Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion, Reading's Santander Arena, Albandy's MVP Arena, and Boston's Leader Bank.

Megadeth will then entertain fans across Bethel, Wantagh, Richmond, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Noblesville, Clarkston, Minneapolis, St Louis, and Southaven. Supported by Mudvayne and All That Remains, the band will conclude the 'Destroy All Enemies' tour with a last performance in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on September 28.

The full set lists for the tour are yet to be revealed, but Billboard has reported that Megadeth will perform classic hits from albums like - Countdown to Extinction, The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!, and Rust in Peace, among others.

Megadeth's Destroy All Enemies tour lasts over four weeks

The venues and dates for Megadeth's 'Destroy All Enemies' tour are:

August 2 – Walmart AMP, Rogers, Arkansas August 3 – 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas August 5 – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, New Mexico August 6 – Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado August 8 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Phoenix, Arizona August 9 – YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, California August 10 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord, Concord, California August 12 – White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington August 13 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, Oregon August 16 – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, Nevada August 17 – Maverick Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah August 20 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas August 21 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, Texas August 23 – Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater, Macon, Georgia August 24 – iThink Financial Amphitheater, West Palm Beach, Florida September 3 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, Tinley Park, Illinois September 5 – Marshall Health Network Arena, Huntington, West Virginia September 6 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina September 7 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, North Carolina September 9 – Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania September 10 – MVP Arena, Albany, New York September 11 – Leader Bank, Boston, Massachusetts September 13 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York September 14 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York September 15 – Virginia Credit Union Live, Richmond, Virginia September 17 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio September 18 – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania September 20 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana September 21 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan September 24 – The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota September 26 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater STL, St Louis, Missouri September 27 – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, Southaven, Mississippi September 28 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

Megadeth's latest album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! came out on September 2, 2022. The 12-track album includes hits like Life in Hell, Night Stalkers, Sacrifice, Soldier On!, Mission to Mars, We’ll Be Back, and more. It is the band's first album with drummer Dirk Verbeuren and their last with guitarist Kiko Loureiro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback