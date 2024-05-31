Mel B texted "charity doesn’t pay the bills" to Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell while talking about reunion gig, defamation documents reveal

Defamation documents disclosed a candid exchange between Spice Girls members Mel B and Geri Halliwell.

On May 29, 2024, Melanie's former partner Stephen Belafonte, filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, including text messages about a potential reunion gig. Mel B reportedly texted Geri Halliwell, suggesting that working for charity does not provide the necessary income to cover living expenses.

"Charity doesn't pay the bills," Melanie allegedly wrote in the text messages.

According to documents obtained by People, Belafonte sued his former partner Mel B because of her alleging he abused her. Belafonte has denied Melanie's alleging him of physical, sexual, emotional, or financial abuse.

Melanie Janine Brown MBE is an English singer, songwriter, television personality, and actress. Commonly known as Mel B or Melanie B, she rose to prominence in the mid-1990s as a Spice Girls, a pop girls group member.

Defamation documents expose Mel B's conversation with a Spice Girls member

Melanie Brown, the singer (Image via Getty)

The text message was revealed in court documents on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, related to a defamation case involving Mel B. The documents indicate that the exchange occurred during internal talks about organizing a reunion gig, highlighting the pragmatic aspects of planning such a significant event.

According to various reports, during a conversation between Melanie and Geri in response to Mel B's remarks, Geri expressed concern about the potential for Mel's messages to be hacked and suggested that starting with a charity gig would have a very positive impact—

"I hope nobody ever hacks your texts!!!!! I believe we should do something good, and kicking off with a charity gig would be hugely positive," Geri Halliwell responded.

In response, Melanie suggested that her messages are "fine" and does not believe that her messages are not damaging in any way—

"Why? My texts are fine to me anyways so no need to worry. Like I said charity doesn't pay the bills everyone no's that," Mel responded.

The producer proposed text messages in the Florida court to show the singer's true intention of using her charitable image to gain more sales and increase her celebrity status.

It is important to note that Melanie is currently serving as a charity ambassador for Women's Aid, a U.K.-based organization for women escaping domestic violence. In 2022, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her advocacy.

Following the text message revelation, the defamation documents also read that Stephen Belafonte has demanded $5 million from Mel B. People magazine reports that Belafonte has suggested that he has been quiet for a long time due to their 12-year-old daughter Madison, but now he will stand up for himself.

"Nevertheless, the damage had been done. As a result of Ms. Brown's false allegations of rape, illegal gun possession, s*x trafficking, production of illegal p*rnography, domestic battery, and child endangerment, Mr. Belafonte lost access to his home and children," the documents read.

Brown and Belafonte (Image via Getty)

The couple filed for divorce in March 2017, which was finalized in 2018. Since then, Melanie publicly alleged Belafonte for the abuse in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest.

Moreover, in March 2024 Melanie told People that it is important to speak about the feeling when you feel abused.

"I think it’s so important to honestly say what happens when you leave abuse, because it’s not as easy as some people may think," Mel B said.

Belafonte, in his lawsuit, also suggested that Melanie sought a temporary restraining order against her former partner, accusing him of physical and s*xual abuse, before finalizing her divorce from Belafonte in late 2017, as per People. The singer withdrew it due to lack of evidence.

As the legal proceedings continue, the custody of their daughter is under Belafonte.