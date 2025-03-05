"Must be Jamaican currency": Internet reacts as Vybz Kartel's concert prices post prison release labelled absurd 

Netizens have taken to social media to discuss the price of Vybz Kartel’s Barclays Center concert tickets. This is the first time the dancehall legend will be performing in the U.S. in 20 years. This is after he walked out of prison a free man following an overturned life sentence.

On Monday, March 3, Vybz Kartel announced his first U.S. live performance, set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 11. The tickets that went on presale were sold out at the time of writing this article. The general tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 6 at 10 AM ET.

As per Barclays Center’s official website, the tickets were priced between $600 and $1700 without taxes. As per a screenshot uploaded on Its Onsite’s Instagram account, the prices for the best stadium spots were pierced above $1,700.

The concert is presented by Reggae Fest. Speaking about the concert, Vybz Kartel said in a press release:

“This is a monumental moment for me and the culture. To be back on U.S. soil performing for my fans is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. The wait is finally over. New York. Get ready!”

Netizens opined that the prices of the tickets were outrageous. However, some believe that it is not surprising that the iconic singer ensured his tickets were expensive. One netizen commented:

Netizen reacts to the ticket prices (Image via Instagram)

Vybz Karten, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, was released from prison after a 13-year stint last summer. This comes after the Jamaica Court of Appeal voted unanimously not to have a retrial for the 2011 murder of Clive Williams, an associate of Palmer. Palmer and three other co-defendants walked free. Meanwhile, some other reactions to the ticket prices read:

Netizens react to the ticket prices (Image via Instagram)

Following Kartel’s release from prison, he released his First Week Out mixtape. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Netizens react to the ticket prices (Image via Instagram)

As per Hip Hop Vibe, fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, Barclays Center Box Office and Official Reggae Fest Outlets. Meanwhile, some other comments online read:

Netizens react to the ticket prices (Image via Instagram)

Vybz Kartel has been advocating for mental health following his release from prison

Although the victim, Clive Williams’ body, was never discovered, Vybz was convicted of murder in 2014. The court decided not to go on a retrial due to Vybz’ deteriorating health situation, as he was diagnosed with a heart condition, Graves’ disease and a thyroid disease. Furthermore, the lack of witnesses and financial resources also played a role in the court deciding against a retrial.

Speaking about the aftermath of serving time in prison and why he decided to take to Instagram to discuss mental health, Vybz Kartel said in an interview with The Face in February:

“I was upstairs asleep in my room and, I don’t know why, but my fiancée was shaking [her] keys and I jumped up. In prison, when you’re asleep, you’re still listening for keys because guards will sneak in at three, four in the morning to search you. That PTSD is still in my body.”

Just months ago, Vybz Kartel, who also goes by the moniker of Worl’ Boss, celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Viking (Vybz Is King) album by releasing a second edition with seven new songs. He also won the Impact Award at England’s MOBO Awards.

As he lines up a series of concerts this year, he is also making an appearance at the Wireless Fest on January 13, where he will be accompanying singers like Summer Walker, Burna Boy, PartyNextDoor and Drake.

