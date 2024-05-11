"My doctor said I'm ready to go" — Toni Braxton on "pacing" to destress herself to keep her Lupus from flaring up at Vegas Residency

Toni Braxton has recently opened up on how she has been performing after dealing with a lineup of health problems over the years along with a heart surgery around two years ago. In her latest interview with People magazine on May 10, 2024, she addressed how she has maintained her appearance in front of the public.

The singer referred to her ongoing Love & Laughter residency, which marks her first performance after her surgery, saying that "pacing" is necessary. She added that she goes for a break when she feels like she is overdoing something and continued—

"Sometimes it's hard to do that. You don't recognize when you're being stressed a little bit or overdoing it, so I just know to pace it and then everything's fine."

Toni Braxton even said that she feels better now and has ensured that she is prepared to go and perform for the audience. She mentioned about how she feels while performing and stated—

"My doctor said I'm ready to go. I got checked off, everything's good, but there is a little anxiety performing and having that health scare. But the man upstairs said it's going to be OK, so I know I'm going to be alright."

Toni Braxton's lupus complications forced her to undergo a surgery: Tests and aftermath explored

Toni Braxton revealed in April 2023 that she had to go for a procedure in 2022 since a majority of her artery was blocked. In her conversation with People magazine, she said that she believed that nothing would happen to her and after being requested by the doctor, she decided to take a test.

Braxton's doctors even told her that she could have suffered a heart attack. She revealed that she had to bear chest pain and was dealing with the loss of her sister Traci at the same time.

Toni mentioned that she was thankful since her surgery was successful and said—

"It was really a scary moment. Had I not gotten that test, my life would've been different. I look at it like it was a blessing in disguise for me because now, putting off tests? Oh no, I will not put off tests."

Furthermore, Toni Braxton said that anyone who has a risk of being diagnosed with lupus must prefer to go for a test like she did. She also said that she shares a common fear while going to visit a doctor and said—

"I was scared, I didn't want to know. But I find that knowing is empowering and it gets my doctors on top of my lupus and my kidney health. And that's the most important thing."

Toni Braxton was struggling with lupus since 2008

The Severn, Maryland native disclosed her lupus diagnosis while speaking to CBS News in November 2010. A few of her family members had a history of contracting the same disease and she said—

"I decided to come forward because I got tired of pretending. I got tired of hiding it. It was challenging masking it all the time, pretending that I feel great and I was actually feeling terrible."

Toni Braxton told People magazine last year that she had no knowledge about lupus and had to find more details by herself. She added that she was feeling ashamed about the same and people told her that she might not be able to work again.

The 56-year-old is popularly known for her work on television alongside her music projects. Her last album, titled Spell My Name, came out back in 2020. She has been featured on TV shows such as Kevin Hill and The Masked Singer.