"My mom had to throw a fish fry to raise the money" — Meek Mill pays tribute to his mother on Mother's Day, recalling how she bailed him out

On May 12, 2024, acclaimed rapper Meek Mill took to X to pay tribute to his mother, Kathy Williams, recalling a crucial moment when her unwavering support and resourcefulness rescued him from a dreadful situation.

Recalling the incident from 2017, when he was arrested, the singer shared that his mother threw a "fish fry" event to raise money for his bail—

"My mom had to throw a fish fry to raise the money to get me home!"

As reported by CBS News, Meek Mill was sentenced to two-to-four-year prison in 2017 for violating probation related to a 2008 gun and drug case. After spending five months in jail, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release on bail on April 24, 2018.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known by his stage name Meek Mill, rose to fame as an American rapper. He began rapping in 2003 and delivered major hits such as Ima Boss, Dreams and Nightmares, R.I.C.O., Left Hollywood, and House Party.

Meek Mill honors his mother, Kathy Williams, on Mother's Day

In a heartfelt post shared with his 11+ million followers on X, Meek Mill reflected on the challenging times he faced in his youth and how his mother helped him get out of legal trouble.

The Philadelphia-born artist shared that, despite having a network of friends, his mother stepped up for his help. Lastly, he wrote "Love you" and wished Mother's Day to all mothers who have passed—

"When I was locked up my bail was 9500 most these so call homies didn't put up anything," the rapper wrote. He added, "Happy Mother's Day, love you 4L, and after, happy Mother's Day to all the mothers gone."

Earlier this year, Mill purchased his mother her third house. Talking about it on X, he mentioned that he bought the house for her with cash, without any mortgage. Additionally, in 2021, he bought a house for his grandmother and posted her reaction on his Instagram account.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News in March 2018, Kathy Williams said that she never realized that Levels artist was a "serious rapper" until he reached his teenage. She described him as a quiet and humble kid who "didn't talk too much."

"When he started hanging with his cousins, over in South Philly, I noticed that he started rapping and started on his little lyrics and stuff like that. I thought it was just a hobby because I'm into music. I like music too, but not knowing that it was going to go this far."

The rapper's tribute to his mother resonated deeply with fans and followers, garnering an outpouring of admiration for Kathy Williams' devotion to her son.

Why did Meek Mill go to jail?

According to Pitchfork, Meek Mill was first arrested in 2007 at 19. A year and a half later, Judge Brinkley convicted the rapper on seven charges related to gun and drug involvement. He was sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months in county prison and seven years of probation. However, six months later, Meek Mill was released from jail as a part of a court order that aimed to give him a chance to focus on his music.

As reported by CBS News, several years later, in 2017, the acclaimed rapper was arrested under violation of his probation period as he was caught being involved in a fight and doing wheelies with his bike.

The Philadelphia rapper told CNN at that time that he was locked up in a small room with murderers and was compelled to sleep on concrete for not committing a serious crime. He said—

"Not committing a crime still led me to prison, being locked in a small room 23 hours a day, being locked up with murderers and eating junk food, sleeping on concrete. You know, that was a lot. I try to see past it and not to dwell on things like that, not bitter about it because it is my life and what brought me to who I am today."

On April 24, 2018, the conviction of Meek Mill was officially invalidated following the credibility of a police officer, and the rapper was released on bail, being five months into prison, as reported by CBS.

Meek Mill released five tracks this year — Whatever I Want, Times Like This, Big Boy, Came From the Bottom, and Same 24.