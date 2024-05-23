"My smile reaches my eyes again" — Lizzo talks about getting out of depression over a month after "I quit" statement

36-year-old Grammy-winning singer Lizzo recently updated her mental health situation, through a post on Instagram. In the post uploaded on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the singer posted a selfie along with her current state of mind and feelings. The caption of the post read—

"I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up."

She explained how she was going through a dark phase, but the situation had become quite better for her as of now. The Good As Hell singer further continued—

"My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience."

The update came about two months after Lizzo made a statement according to which she did not want to surround herself with negativity anymore. In the latest post, the Truth Hurts singer also dropped a hint about her upcoming music project which might get released this year.

Fans extended support to the singer after she dropped this post. While some wished for her better mental health, others expressed happiness since she was healing. Some fans even showed excitement after getting the hint from Lizzo about the release of her new music this year.

Lizzo opened up about her current mental health situation and also teased her new music album

In a recent Instagram post, the singer revealed that she was the happiest and spoke further about her journey with depression. According to Lizzo, one couldn't understand that they were depressed until they recovered from the condition.

She added that she has been doing a lot better recently and new music is also on the way. She explained that while she is not completely "carefree" as she was initially, she is in the middle of her healing process.

Just about two months back, Lizzo took to Instagram and posted that she wanted to "quit", amid all the controversies surrounding her. While fans assumed that she wanted to quit making music, the singer soon clarified that it wasn't the case. On April 2, she posted another video with clarity, where she said—

"When I say 'I quit,' I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music...which is connecting to people. Cause I know I'm not alone. In no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive."

In the video, she clarified that it wasn't music that she was leaving. She further expressed gratitude for all the love she had received all along. While Lizzo specified that she was tired of the controversies she was getting tangled in, she didn't particularly name it.

For the unversed, in August 2023, the singer was sued by three of her former dancers. While the singer attempted to get the suit dismissed, the court decided to move it to trial with a few charges dismissed. Amid all this chaos, she received support from several other celebrities including Paris Hilton, Todrick Hall, and Queen Latifah.

The lawsuit against the singer was filed by some of her former dancers

On April 2, while the singer released a video giving clarity about what she meant by quitting, she said,

"If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could have hoped for. With that being said, I'm going to keep moving forward...keep being me."

As far as the lawsuit against the singer is concerned, it involved Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, the three former dancers. They accused Lizzo and her team's dance captain Shirley Quigley of s*xually assaulting them. The dancers further accused the singer of forcing them to attend places where n*dity was the focal point, even after they specifically expressed their discomfort.

The former dancers of the singer's team further accused in the lawsuit that racial discrimination and toxic work culture were present while they worked under the Grammy-winning singer.

Lizzo's last album arrived back in 2022, titled Special. After its release, the album debuted at rank two on the US Billboard 200. Some famous songs of the album include About Damn Time and Special. Meanwhile, fans are now eagerly waiting for the new music that the Grammy winner hinted at in her latest Instagram post.