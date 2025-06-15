“My vhope” — Fans react as BTS’ j-hope thanks Taehyung for joining him at company dinner after HOTS concert finale 

BTS’ j-hope recently shared that his bandmate Taehyung, aka V, joined him for dinner following the first day of his HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concert on June 13, 2025. During a Weverse livestream on June 15, j-hope, known popularly among fans as Hobi, revealed that V had tagged along for the company dinner after the show.

Ad

In the Weverse live stream, Hobi expressed his appreciation for V joining him for dinner.

“Taehyung was with us at the company dinner yesterday, so we had a meal together. I’m really thankful to him,” he said, as translated from Korean.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Though the idol didn’t mention the name of the restaurant, many fans speculated it to be The Golden Pig, a dining spot previously visited by BTS members. Several fans also claimed to have spotted the two stars dining there. Both stars also seemed to have left their autographs at the restaurant, which were later shared on the venue’s Instagram page.

Hobi also took a moment during the live to thank all the members for attending his concert and making the event even more meaningful.

Ad

This heartwarming reveal gave fans a special glimpse into the strong bond between the BTS members, and they took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions.

“Oh my vhope,” one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similarly, others also commented on how supportive the BTS members were of each other.

“Taehyung is such a supportive friend,” a fan said.

“taehyung with his favorite hyung hobbbbaaa,” another fan mentioned.

“Oh my family,” commented yet another fan.

Several fans noted and commented on the sweetness of the act.

“It’s so adorable tae went to his dinner and jimin called him to praise him..my sunshine line,” a fan expressed.

Ad

“Taehyung is everyone’s somebody. A girl’s guy and a guy’s guy. Always supportive,” another fan praised.

“Aw, so sweet! Love seeing the members support each other. Grateful hearts are the best!” another fan exclaimed.

BTS’ j-hope mentions his members in his recent Weverse live

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ j-hope officially wrapped up his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert tour on June 14, 2025. The tour began on February 28 and included over 30 shows around the world. The final two encore concerts were held in Goyang City, South Korea.

On the first day of the encore, all BTS members were present in the audience to support j-hope. Notably, Jin and Jungkook surprised fans by performing on stage alongside him, while Suga made his first public appearance with his bandmates since enlisting 21 months ago, making the night even more meaningful for fans.

Ad

In the June 15 Weverse live, j-hope reflected on the unforgettable moments. Alongside sharing the story of V joining him for a company dinner after the concert, Hobi also revealed how the special stage performances came to be.

“In the process, Jungkook talked about wanting to join, which I was really grateful for. So we ended up doing it together. And Jin also said he wanted to be part of it too, so we did it together. Thanks to that,” he said.

Ad

Together, Jin, Jungkook, and j-hope performed Jamais Vu, a song that had never been performed live before. Jin and Hobi also sang Spring Day, while Jungkook treated fans to a performance of his solo hit Seven. To top it all off, j-hope released a new song titled Killin’ It Girl ft. GloRilla on June 13, which is already climbing the charts.

With the members gradually reuniting and sharing the stage again, fans are hopeful for more BTS group activities in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More