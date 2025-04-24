"Netflix really do everything to get Tay attention again" — Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's Guilty as Sin being featured in Netflix's You finale

Taylor Swift's track Guilty as Sin from her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was featured on the Netflix series You finale. Clips of the scene with bits of the song went viral online.

Multiple fan pages of Swift, alongside other X users, shared the clip from the Netflix series You, featuring Penn Badgley as a serial killer named Joe Goldberg. The fifth and final season of the series was released on Netflix on April 24, 2025.

Fans took to X to react to the clip, with many Swifties celebrating the use of the song. One user wrote:

"Netflix really do everything to get Tay attention again."

Many netizens commented, with one saying the song's inclusion in the show will make it viral.

"Is this the first TTPD song to be used in a movie or show??," another user asked.

"Song goes viral after this and becomes her 13th Hot 100 number one, a concept," a netizen chimed in.

"Bro Austin must love this show," a fan opined.

Fans continued to react to the featured track, with many criticizing how it was cut.

"They cut it and i sound so weird," an X user remarked.

"Now why did they cut it so badly," another person commented.

"No this is kinda annoying as s**t. This is pretty much a spoiler," a netizen jibed.

Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024. The singer has yet to announce her next project. However, Swifties are eagerly awaiting her announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Debut (Taylor's Version). These two albums are the last two projects in her series of re-recording her previous albums.

Two of Taylor Swift's tracks were featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty final season trailer

Taylor Swift's tracks are also featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer (Image via Getty)

Apart from being featured in the You finale on Netflix, Taylor Swift's songs also made it to the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The third season will be the show's final one, as announced by Prime Video.

In the trailer, Swift's track Daylight from her 2019 album Lover, and the track Red (Taylor's Version) from her 2012 album Red were featured. The trailer featured the female lead, Belly (Lola Tung), with two of her love interests, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

It appeared that Daylight was used as a background track for Belly and Jeremiah as a pair, with a montage of their scenes together. Meanwhile, at the end of the clip, fans see Conrad's return. He meets Belly at the door, where a small part of Swift's Red plays in the background.

In other news, Taylor Swift began this year on a high as she was a presenter at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She presented the award for Best Country Album to Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter. Further, she was also nominated for six Grammy Awards for her album, The Tortured Poets Department. The singer also concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in December last year after hosting 149 shows across six continents.

Taylor Swift was also recently spotted at the 2025 Super Bowl in February, cheering for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. For the uninformed, Kelce is a tight end for the NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

