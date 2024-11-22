"New born children can't eat solid food" — Internet reacts to TI’s son King Harris buying his infant son his first Happy Meal and eating it himself

Rapper TI's son, King Harris, recently bought a McDonald's Happy Meal for his new-born son, King Jr., but ate it himself on camera. The rapper had announced the birth of his first child via Instagram on November 5, 2024.

The clip, which went viral online, featured King Harris buying a McDonald's special Happy Meal while in his car. The rapper's infant son was presumably in the car's back seat but did not feature in the video. Harris tasted the items in the Happy Meal himself and ended up eating it on his own on camera. He said:

"I believe my girl trying to tell me that since he's [King Jr.] two weeks that he don't need no Happy Meal. Nah, he got to get his Happy Meal and I made sure you got a toy in it. Give him his Happy Meal."

Harris also opened the Happy Meal on camera and revealed its contents. It included some chicken nuggets, which the rapper called "crispy," french fries, which he said were "soggy room temperature" ones, apple slices, a tetra pack of juice, and a peach Mario Kart toy.

Fans took to X to react to King Harris eating his son's Happy Meal, while many pointed out that a two-week-old newborn cannot eat solid food. One X user wrote:

"New born children can't eat solid food."

"How was the baby supposed to eat it," another fan joked.

"Kids raising kids…hate to see it," a user chimed in.

"Lost a couple of brain cells watching this," a netizen quipped.

"U guys understand hes joking right," a fan commented.

"Who let Temu ATL ice spice raise a kid," another netizen added.

"New Borns eating chicken nuggets….," an X user jibed.

When TI's son King Harris announced the birth of his first child

On November 5, 2024, popular rapper TI's 20-year-old son King Harris took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child, King Jr., with the release of his new song, Dear Son. He shares the child with his partner, Nana. The newborn was born at 8:09 am, per his post. He wrote:

"Nov 5 8:09am welcome King Jr💙👑 TIME TO TAKEOVER."

On the same day, King Harris also took to his Instagram stories to share an image of himself sleeping with his newborn and a video of him rapping to the child.

Ahead of Harris' announcement, his father TI had also revealed that King was expecting a child. In an interview on Hot 107.9 in Atlanta in September, TI shared the good news and expressed his joy at becoming a grandfather for the third time.

"King’s about to have a son. And I told him, I’m gonna make this the greatest gangster of all time. My grandson will torture you the way you tortured me," TI said.

King Harris' son is TI's third grandchild. He is also grandfather to his daughter Zonnique Pullins' baby girl born in 2020 and his son Domani's daughter born in 2024.

In October 2024, ahead of Harris' child's birth, he and his partner, Nana, also threw a gender reveal party for the child. It was a royal blue and gold-themed party, revealing the child will be a boy.

