"New collab coming" — Internet reacts to The Weeknd wondering where Lana Del Rey is on Billboard’s greatest pop star list 

The internet has been buzzing since global superstar The Weeknd took to social media to voice his surprise over Lana Del Rey's absence from Billboard's latest Greatest Pop Stars of All Time list.

On November 19, 2024, the Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took to his X account and expressed concern about why Lana Del Rey was not on Billboard's latest pop star list.

Fans and industry insiders alike have flooded online platforms with reactions, some speculating about a possible new collaboration between the two artists —

"New collab coming 👀," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X have expressed that if Abel is not planning to release an album or single with Lana Del Rey, he certainly should. Fans have strongly suggested that they are eagerly anticipating a new collaboration between the two artists —

"We need a new collab, dad!" a user on X commented.

"was just listening to stargirl interlude omg WE NEED ANOTHER COLLAB," another commented.

"Are you teasing Lana on the next album king," a third wrote on X.

"NOW GIVE A ABELANA AGAIN PLEASE I CANT LISTEN STARGIRL 100X ANYMORE," one more on X.

In addition, many users on X have noted that The Weeknd is posing some thought-provoking questions online, while others pointed out that the real question is where his highly anticipated new album is —

"Asking the real questions," a netizen commented.

"The real question is where is the album," a second wrote on X.

"the entire list is a shambles," another commented.

"You deserved way higher at least top 10," a user on X noted.

As of now, neither Lana Del Rey nor The Weeknd have commented on the online reactions. They also have not confirmed whether a collaboration is forthcoming.

The Weeknd speaks out on Lana Del Rey's absence from Billboard's top pop stars list

On Tuesday, Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century was released — it was a list that featured numerous artists, including The Weeknd.

However, Abel took to his X account to question why American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was notably absent from the list. He wrote —

"where is Lana on that billboard's greatest pop star list ?" the singer wrote.

The tweet, shared with The Weeknd's 17 million followers, garnered over 2.5 million views, with many echoing his sentiment.

Known for her melancholic, nostalgic sound and frequent references to 1950s–1970s Americana and pop culture, her absence sparked significant discussion among fans and critics alike.

According to Biography, renowned for her impeccable vocal control, Lana Del Rey delivers lyrics with a dreamlike quality, evoking deep emotion and nostalgia.

In 2023, Lana became the first woman to receive the Visionary Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Additionally, she earned Variety's Decade Award at the Variety Hitmakers Awards in 2021.

With 40 awards to her name, Del Rey is celebrated for iconic songs like Summertime Sadness, Video Games, West Coast, Doin' Time, and Snow on the Beach, the latter of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list, which recognizes musicians whose impact has shaped the genre through innovation, cultural relevance, and chart-topping achievements, has to name 25 artists from the music industry.

As Billboard is yet to reveal the top two artists on the list, Lana Del Rey could be included. At the time of writing, they have mentioned Rihanna in third place so far.

According to Billboard, Rihanna's two qualities—her innate charm and distinctive vocal style combined with her Bajan accent and signature husky rasp—made her secure a rank in the top three.

The other notable mentions, listed in ascending order, include Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, One Direction, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars, BTS, The Weeknd, Shakira, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Usher, Adele, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Drake.

