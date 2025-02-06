"NEW RIRI MUSIC YAAAAYYY"— Netizens react as Rihanna shares trailer of new Smurfs movie with her new music in the soundtrack

Rihanna fans are buzzing with excitement after the singer unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Smurfs movie, which features her voice as Smurfette and snippets of her new music. The trailer, which premiered on February 6, 2025, introduces the beloved blue characters, with Rihanna taking center stage not just as a voice actor but also as a producer and songwriter for the film’s soundtrack.

The teaser features the Fenty mogul personally introducing the film as she says,

"Hey, everyone! I’m Rihanna, and I play Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie, and I can’t wait for you all to see it this summer."

The trailer highlights a lively Smurf Village dance party to Rihanna’s iconic hit Don’t Stop the Music, which gets interrupted when Papa Smurf is abducted by what appears to be a UFO. The film then embarks on a mission to the human world to rescue him.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Rihanna’s cover of Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is a Place on Earth and previews Higher Love, a new song by Desi Trill featuring Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Natania, and Subhi. The end of the trailer mentions "Pre-save The Smurfs soundtrack featuring new music from Rihanna".

Fans were quick to share their excitement on social media, with many celebrating the return of "new" Rihanna music, even if it’s for an animated film.

"TECHNICALLY NEW RIRI MUSIC YAAAAYYY I WON," one fan enthusiastically tweeted.

"Smurf is just an awesome movie man," another fan shared.

"Rihanna seems like she’ll be a better Smurfette than Katy Perry," wrote one user.

Not all responses were positive. Some fans voiced skepticism about the film’s need for a reboot, given that previous Smurfs movies already covered similar ground.

"I’m sorry but no. The last 2 Smurfs movies were good enough for me. No need to do yet another remake," an X user commented.

"We wanted you in a MUSIC STUDIO. Not an animation one," one X user tweeted.

"I’m excited, but I also need you to drop that album," a fan shared.

Smurfs movie details and release date

Directed by Chris Miller and co-directed by Matt Landon, the film promises a new take on the beloved franchise. The film, written by Pam Brady, explores questions of identity among the Smurfs and features an impressive voice cast, including James Corden, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Daniel Levy, Octavia Spencer, Nick Offerman, and many more.

The film is produced by Paramount Animation in collaboration with Nickelodeon Movies, with Rihanna serving as a producer alongside Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, and Ryan Harris. The Smurfs will hit theaters on July 18, 2025, nearly two years after the film was first announced at CinemaCon 2023. At the event, Rihanna had joked about her role, saying, as reported by Variety,

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out."

During the Annecy Animation Festival, director Chris Miller spoke about how Peyo's original comic books served as the blueprint for the film’s aesthetic and story.

"The DNA in Peyo’s original drawings guided so many creative choices in the film," Miller shared, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The new Smurfs movie is Rihanna’s latest project in the entertainment industry. The film is set to release in theaters on July 18, 2025.

