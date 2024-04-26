"No one owes me anything" — Kanye West opens up about strained relationship with former G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T 

Kanye West recently offered fans a glimpse into his relationship with Pusha T following the rapper's departure from G.O.O.D. Music in late 2022. Their split came amid tension caused by West's public controversies. Speaking on Justin Laboy’s The Download podcast, West addressed his past expectation of loyalty from Pusha T and said:

"I thought that somehow because I made beats and made music for somebody that when I couldn't see my children, these people would use their platform."

West referenced times he had used his platform to support Pusha T but felt that support wasn't reciprocated during his difficult divorce from Kim Kardashian.

"[I] Now I realize no one owes me anything," West said. "If you depend on somebody who is not giving you what you need, you're the one that's in the wrong."

Kanye West reflects on break with Pusha T

Pusha T's affiliation with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label dates back to September 2010. Their creative partnership began when Pusha T signed with the imprint, making his debut on Kanye's critically acclaimed album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Notably, Pusha T's appearance on the standout track Runaway and their performance of the song together at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards cemented a successful collaboration. Pusha T became an integral member of the G.O.O.D. Music roster under Kanye West's mentorship and guidance. However, this long-standing bond faced strain in late 2022 when Pusha T departed G.O.O.D. Music amidst disagreements with Kanye's public controversies.

Kanye West, the father of four, recently discussed his strained relationship with Pusha T, hinting at a possible thaw. On Justin Laboy’s The Download podcast, he revealed a recent conversation with Pusha T after a period of not speaking.

"It was good to reconnect," Kanye said, acknowledging their past collaborations.

While the interview alluded to past feelings regarding Pusha T's stance during Kanye West's divorce, the overall tone suggested a more positive outlook for their future relationship.

For a complete picture, Pusha T's perspective is crucial. In a 2022 Los Angeles Times interview, he openly condemned Kanye's antisemitic views and affiliation with far-right figures. While acknowledging their long-standing creative differences, Pusha T emphasized his strong disapproval:

"It's wrong. Period," he told XXL magazine.

Despite the disagreements, Pusha T also appreciated the creative freedom Kanye had consistently provided him.

"Creatively, Ye [Kanye] has meant freedom to me," he said.

Pusha T's response to Kanye West's controversies went beyond creative differences. Pusha T was resolute in his disapproval, unwilling to tolerate what he viewed as bigotry and hate speech.

"It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech," he emphasized.

Pusha T also expressed disappointment over West's collaboration with his longtime rival, Drake. Reflecting on their tumultuous history, he recalled his outspoken criticism of the MAGA hat, contrasting it with Drake's actions during their collaboration.

Although the duo hasn't released new music since Pusha T's 2022 album, It's Almost Dry, which West co-produced alongside Pharrell, their public interactions suggest a renewed camaraderie.