"No one's selling more tickets than Morgan"— Darius Rucker comes out in support of Morgan Wallen, claims it's time to forgive him over N-word usage

Musician Darius Rucker recently opined on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that singer Morgan Wallen should be forgiven for using a racial slur. In the podcast episode on July 2, 2024, Rucker said that although Wallen is succeeding in his career, people have not let him grow past his mistakes. This comes after Wallen released a public apology in 2023.

During his appearance on the podcast episode, Darius Rucker said that Morgan Wallen had changed.

“I think Morgan’s become a better person since that. I’ve known Morgan a long time. Since all that happened, Morgan’s tried to really better himself and become a better person and see the world in a much better, better way,” Rucker said.

The Hootie singer further said that although it has been years since Wallen got into a controversy, followers are still not letting the country singer change.

“You know, he’s not forgiven. He’s still not out for CMAs and ACMs. They can say what they want, but the fact that Morgan Wallen is not up for entertainer of the year and those things is crazy. No one’s selling more tickets than Morgan,” he said.

What did Morgan Wallen say? Racial slur controversy revisited as Darius Rucker extends support

In February 2021, TMZ exclusively posted a video of Wallen drunkenly telling a friend to take another friend home safely. Wallen was heard using the N-slur in his remarks at that time.

After the video went viral online, Wallen was dropped from radio stations, temporarily suspended by his music label, and forced to exit the talent agency he worked with.

Addressing the incident on Instagram, Morgan Wallen urged fans not to defend him, as he wanted to “take ownership” for his actions. The musician claimed he was on a “bender” and inebriated when the video was taken. He then said he was not “proud” of what he said.

“I let so many people. I let my parents down and they’re the furthest thing from… the person in that video. I let my son down, and I’m not okay with that,” he said.

In a conversation with Billboard in December 2023, Wallen said he never made an excuse for his actions and never will. The singer further said he has never had “that guy” in his heart.

Morgan Wallen has since bounced back from the cancelation. His song I Had Some Help, which featured Post Malone, managed to climb the Billboard Hot 100 Smash’s first spot. He has toured with his Dangerous album, which won Album of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. He also collected 11 awards at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

He, however, found himself in trouble yet again. Wallen was arrested on April 8 after law enforcement discovered that he tossed a chair off of the sixth floor of the Chief’s bar in Nashville. The seat landed just a few feet away from two police officers. The singer faced three felony count charges.

Wallen issued a public apology for the incident in a tweet, saying he had reached out to the police officers involved, his family, and the Chief’s bar to make amends.

