"No one’s wearing a freak off tshirt" — Netizens react to Diddy thanking his "brother" Kanye West for dropping merch in his support

Kanye West revealed that he was dropping a line of merch in collaboration with Diddy, who is currently in the middle of a number of lawsuits. The post which Ye shared on Instagram and X was further reshared by Diddy on his social media account.

The post included three t-shirts- red, white, and blue. The caption of the post dated February 7, read:

"@ Yeezy.com I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50."

Diddy later reshared the same on Instagram, further thanking Kanye West. In a series of other tweets, Kanye shared individual posts about the three t-shirts, each reportedly on sale for $20.

In one tweet shared on February 7, Ye wrote that he just learnt that Diddy could not earn money while he is behind the bars. Kanye confirmed that he would instead send the money to Diddy's 31-year-old son Justin Dior Combs.

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded social media platforms like X and Instagram with their reactions upon the news. A user commented on Instagram:

A user commented about the colab between Ye and Diddy, (Photo via Instagram/@diddy)

Another user tweeted:

"Stop throwing your legacy in the garbage man."

"Profits from fashion or controversy, Ye? You think a Sean John collab might be hot, but the ethics are not!" added a tweet.

"This is absurd," described a netizen.

Several other users commented on X, claiming that this was "wild." A user tweeted:

"This is wild AF. Even for you."

"What is the underlying message here... Whats going on," wondered a netizen.

"First t-shirts to do 0 sales 🔥🔥," read a tweet.

Kanye's possibly on a FaceTime with King, (Photo via Instagram/@diddy)

Kanye West further shared a story of what seemed like he was on FaceTime with Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs, who could be heard saying "It's up".

Kanye West addressed President Donald Trump and urged him to pardon Sean "Diddy" Combs

Kanye West urged Donald Trump to pardon Diddy, whose trial is set to begin in May 2025. Combs had pleaded not guilty and also has gotten his bail rejected thrice. In a post dated February 6, 2025, Kanye wrote:

"@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."

West has supported Trump for quite some now. In 2020, he was favoring Trump until he ended up launching his own campaign. In 2024, he was again supporting the Republican candidate who ultimately became the President of the United States.

In September 2024, authorities arrested Diddy on charges surrounding racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

The rapper is now detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. The rapper has denied all the allegations made against him.

