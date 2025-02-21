"Not one Latina in the ad" — Internet reacts to Megan Thee Stallion's new ad for her Chicas Divertidas tequila

On February 20, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion shared a new advertisement for her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas. The rapper, who celebrated her 30th birthday on February 15, unveiled her new endeavor into the liquor industry to celebrate the milestone.

In the ad, Megan Thee Stallion seemingly portrays a server carrying her tequila bottle on a platter through a party, as the song that plays in the background asks,

"Where are the girls that like to have fun?"

Megan Thee Stallion's new tequila ad was met with mixed responses on social media. One user questioned the lack of Latina people in the ad despite the name being in Spanish, tweeting:

"Not one Latina in the ad .."

Several netizens expressed their enthusiasm for Megan Thee Stallion's new venture, dubbing it the "new summer drink."

"Hell yeah new summer drink," one person tweeted.

"It bout to be a lit summer," another person added.

"Hottie Shots pour it up pour it up," someone else commented.

"Megan really said ‘hot girl shots’ with this one," another user wrote.

However, others criticized Megan Thee Stallion for promoting alcohol to the younger generation. Here are some of the reactions.

"Making the younger generation alcoholics one liquor brand at a time," one person posted.

"Didn’t she say that she wished her friends told her to “put the bottle down”? Promoting alcohol after it damn near ruined your life is nuts. Bless her heart…" another person added.

"Why do so many "celebrities" gotta own tequila brands? I feel like its becoming just as common as the makeup brands," someone else questioned.

Megan Thee Stallion's liquor brand offers two premium tequilas

According to People Magazine, Megan Thee Stallion's Chicas Divertidas is reportedly made from a "single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave harvested from the volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico."

It offers two premium tequilas, Blanco and Reposado. Blanco is described as "the ultimate pass-and-pour spirit" filled with flavors like green tea, rosemary and citrus. Meanwhile, the latter has "caramelized agave, American oak and cooking spices," as described in a press release.

As for the packaging, the bottles' shapes are reportedly inspired by agave and a flower called Angel’s Trumpet. The bottles come in vibrant hues of colors like orange, pink, purple and red gradients. Meanwhile, the bottle stopper resembles a heart with a dagger piercing the center.

Megan Thee Stallion revealed her reasoning behind her tequila brand in a statement to People Magazine published on February 17, saying:

"As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties. Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I'm so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand."

She further continued:

"I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!"

Chicas Divertidas is now available for pre-order on the company website. They will also reportedly be available in select US retail stores for an estimated price of $70 for Blanco and $80 for Reposado.

