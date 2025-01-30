"Notice how Harry Styles wasn’t invited" — Internet reacts to Louis Tomlinson attending Zayn Malik's concert

Former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson reunited as the latter attended Malik's concert in Los Angeles on January 29, 2025. Images and videos of the same went viral on the internet.

In a viral clip shared online, Zayn Malik acknowledged the presence of Louis Tomlinson during his concert in Los Angeles to thunderous applause from the crowd. He said:

"So tonight is kind of special. An old friend of mine is here to support me tonight. I don't want to give his location away but Louis is here tonight."

Fans took to X to react to the reunion with many celebrating the two bandmates as 'Zouis' - a fan-assigned ship name for their friendship. One X user alleged that their fellow One Direction bandmate Harry Styles was not invited to the concert. They wrote:

Trending

"Notice how Harry Styles wasn’t invited."

Expand Tweet

"That fraud Harry wasn’t there obviously," another user chimed in.

"THIS IS FAMILY BUSINESS," another fan joked.

"Real brothers unlike bts," a netizen added.

Fans continued to share mixed reactions to the partial One Direction reunion:

"that’s insane cuz i remember reading about their feud they had years ago, good to see they’re friends still," an X user alleged.

"Ahhhh Zouis is finally a re-activated friendship after all this time 🥹😭❤️," a fan exclaimed.

"Now we need Harry to attend next," a Directioner remarked.

Louis Tomlinson's presence at Malik's concert marked the first time former One Direction members made a public appearance together since the death of their fellow bandmate, Liam Payne. The singer died after falling off the balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina on October 16, 2024.

Following the concert, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were spotted getting into a Cadillac together. The bandmates were last spotted together alongside Harry Styles and Niall Horan at Payne's private funeral in November 2024.

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and other One Direction members shared their tribute after Liam Payne's death

28th Annual ARIA Awards 2014 - Backstage - Source: Getty

On October 16, former One Direction member Liam Payne died after falling off the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Authorities have been looking into his death and the circumstances leading to it since the incident.

Shortly after Payne's death, his former One Direction bandmates shared their tribute to him through social media. Zayn Malik, who left the popular boy band in 2015, postponed the United States leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour to honor Payne. He resumed the tour in January 2025.

In a November 2024 show in Leeds, UK, Zayn Malik put up a slide to Liam Payne saying "Love you bro" as a tribute to the singer. Malik also used the phrase in the tribute he penned for Payne on Instagram.

"I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are," Zayn Malik wrote on Instagram.

A day after Payne's death on October 17, Louis Tomlinson also shared a heartfelt tribute post for his ex-bandmate. Louis Tomlinson wrote:

"Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for."

Fellow bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan also shared their posts for Payne after his death.

The five members formed the pop band One Direction in London in 2010 and quickly gained massive success with their hits like One Thing, What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life, Best Song Ever, and Kiss You.

Their last and fifth studio album, Made in the AM, came in 2015 after Zayn Malik left the band. After the release, the boy band took a short hiatus without any formal announcement. In 2016, reports suggested that the hiatus was set to result in a permanent split of the band. Since then, One Direction have not released any music together.

However, all members have begun working on their solo careers. Harry Styles won the coveted Album of the Year award in the 65th Grammys for his work on Harry's House. Zayn Malik has released four solo studio albums since his departure from One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson has also released two solo albums after his One Direction phase. Niall Horan has released three solo studio albums since his departure from the boy band.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback