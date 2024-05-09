“Of course, there were hard days” — JoJo Siwa calls Dance Moms “massive” yet “detrimental” to her career

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa recently opened up about her time on the hit reality TV show, describing it as both "massive" and "detrimental" to her career.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Siwa shared her experiences during her JoJo Siwa Now podcast episode. The dancer suggested that she was grateful for the opportunity but acknowledged that it was not always easy.

"It is one of the things that I'm most grateful for. Of course, there were hard days," Siwa said.

Siwa also referenced the popularity she gained as a result of the show.

"Today, we are kind of going back to, not necessarily how it started for me and how I became a public human being, but something that I think really was detrimental to my career and was massive for me, which was Dance Moms."

Dance Moms is an American reality television series premiered on Lifetime on July 13, 2011. The show focuses on the training and careers of young individuals who want to dance. Siwa joined the show in season four's Abby Strikes Back episode, where she attended the Orlando audition.

JoJo Siwa will always be "grateful" for Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa recalled her time in Dance Moms (Image via Getty)

Dance Moms, which aired on Lifetime from 2011 to 2019, offered viewers an inside look into the competitive world of dance, showcasing the intense training and personal struggles of young dancers.

JoJo Siwa, who joined the cast in its fourth season, quickly became a fan favorite with her talent and energy.

During her podcast, Siwa reflected on her time on the show. Without revealing any details, the dancer suggested that Dance Moms is a "massive part" of her career.

"It is a massive part of my career that I will always and forever be so freaking grateful for."

Siwa at Dance Moms reunion (Image via Getty)

The acclaimed dancer remembered when she had to leave Dance Moms, calling it a "tough" decision. JoJo Siwa further expressed that she enjoyed being a part of the show and also highlighted the lasting friendships forged during her time on the show.

"It was tough, though, because I really enjoyed being a part of it. I loved it. I loved my friends. I didn't think my friends would still be friends with me if I wasn't on the show. I didn't know how the world was gonna react. It was very tough because it was so real. It was all that I knew."

During the podcast, Siwa revealed that her mother disagreed with her decision to leave the show. However, she believed that it was the right choice. Reflecting on her decision, JoJo Siwa said "leaving Dance Moms" while she still loved it being there was the "best decision".

"I'm very grateful that I ended Dance Moms the way that I did. I could have been there longer, I should have been there longer, I wanted to be there longer. I think leaving Dance Moms while I still loved it was the best decision."

Siwa at Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards (Image via Getty)

Siwa left the show during season six when she signed a contract with Nickelodeon, an American television channel known for focused content for children.

JoJo Siwa is now trying to redefine her public image and artistic expression as she ventures into new creative territories, including being a judge at So You Think You Can Dance season 18.

Departing from the vibrant, colourful persona she cultivated on Dance Moms, Siwa is exploring more mature themes and embracing a broader spectrum of artistic styles. JoJo Siwa has recently released her song Karma on April 5, 2024.