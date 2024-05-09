"OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC" — Olivia Rodrigo responds to fan's viral tattoo typo

Rising pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has sparked a frenzy on social media after responding with humor and grace to a fan's viral tattoo mishap.

On May 7, 2024, Rodrigo commented under a TikTok video of a fan, Grace Flemming, who intended to ink the lyrics from Rodrigo's hit song hope ur ok onto her skin and accidentally got a typo.

"HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS," Rodrigo commented.

Instead of "Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," the tattoo read, "Address the letters to the holes in my butter wings," on the fan's wrist.

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress. The 21-year-old pop singer first rose to prominence by starring on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Her song hope ur ok, one of the hit songs from the album Sour, was released in 2021.

Fan's tattoo mishap sparks social media frenzy, Olivia Rodrigo responds

Olivia Rodrigo replied to a fan (Image via TikTok/@grraceflemming)

Grace Flemming, a fan, posted a video on April 20, 2024, on Tiktok sharing her tattoo. She wanted to immortalize lyrics from Rodrigo's hit song, hope ur ok, but the phrase inked onto their skin contained a slight error.

THe fan added in the description requesting Rodrigo to change the lyrics so that she can feel better —

"Olivia pls, change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better 😭"

Flemming captioned the video suggesting viewers that always get their tattoo spellings double-checked.

"This is ur sign to ALWAYS double check the spelling before you get a tattoo," the fan captioned.

Following the virality, Olivia Rodrigo responded to the fan earlier this month by suggesting that she was changing the lyrics. On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Flemming told TODAY news that she will not correct this typo as it is unique but might get the original lyrics "somewhere else".

"Not changing it definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics. Maybe I'll keep this one and get the right lyrics somewhere else", she said.

Regarding the typo in the tattoo, Flemming revealed that her boyfriend first noticed the mistake. Speaking with PEOPLE, she said the "little bubbles" of messages took too long, and she kept thinking about how he would respond. "Did you take out the 'fly'?" her boyfriend responded, and she wondered how it went unnoticed.

"I was just so shocked! How did I not notice that?", she said.

Flemming further said that she admired the specific lyric she inked since it represented the journey of caterpillars turning into butterflies. Describing in detail the lyrics by Olivia Rodrigo, she said that these lyrics help her understand how to pass anything "mean" from the hole.

"Everybody already has their own wounds or holes. So I take the 'Address the letters to the holes of my butterfly wings,' if somebody's gonna say something mean, they can say it to me. But, it's just gonna go through me. It's gonna go through that hole," Flemming told TODAY.

Rodrigo at 2021 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

The fan stated that she had been a fan of Olivia Rodrigo since 2015 when she starred in An American Girl movie. She further added that ever since she heard the song, she wanted a workpiece of Rodrigo on her.

Earlier this month, Flemming told PEOPLE that she admired Olivia Rodrigo so much that once she wished Rodrigo to see this tattoo and laugh about it.

Olivia Rodrigo's hope ur ok is the 11th and last track of her album, Sour. It was released on May 21, 2021. In this song, Olivia Rodrigo expresses more about her childhood friends from her neighborhood who had a tough time when they were young.

According to Billboard, Olivia Rodrigo charted all 11 songs from Sour in the Hot 100's Top 30, becoming the first female artist to chart 11 or more songs simultaneously.