“On his yearly mental breakdown”- Internet reacts as Kanye West returns to X ahead of 2025 Grammys night

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has made a striking return to X (formerly Twitter) just before the 2025 Grammy Awards. The rapper and fashion mogul, known for his unfiltered remarks, took to the platform with a series of bold statements about his financial success, political stance, and long-standing tension with Taylor Swift.

This sudden return has sparked a wave of online reactions, with fans and critics weighing in on his latest posts. In his return, Ye made several controversial claims, including his renewed support for Donald Trump and an assertion of his billionaire status. His comments have once again placed him at the center of media discussions, just as he gears up for the release of his new album, Bully.

As expected, Ye’s return has sparked a range of reactions from fans and critics alike. Many took to X to comment on his statements and his unpredictable nature.

"Kanye west on his yearly mental breakdown," a fan tweeted.

"The world is healing if we are gonna have those Ye rants on X again," another user noted.

"We officially in the ‘Kanye says anything’ season again," one user stated.

Some fans expressed excitement about the timing of his comeback, especially with the Grammys approaching.

"Peak Kanye is back on Grammy night? Yeah, that’s what we want!!!" one fan wrote.

"When he found out he needed 5 mil impressions to get paid. 'F*ck it, I can get that in 20 minutes,"' another fan commented.

"Don’t know if it’s Kanye being Kanye or a hacker I hate how the hackers just tweet & never expose DMs. Like what is the purpose here," one user tweeted.

Kanye West breaks silence on X

Kanye West's first post upon returning to X on February 1, 2025, was,

"Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok."

In 2022, Kanye West faced severe financial losses after major brands like Adidas and Gap cut ties with him following his antisemitic remarks. His deals with these companies had been a major source of his billionaire status, and the fallout had led to significant financial struggles.

However, Kanye West now claims to have rebuilt his fortune, boasting a projected net worth of $2.77 billion by 2025. He followed up with another post,

"Damn. Just warming up. I’m rich. I can say whatever the f*ck I want. I do this for the broke me. Shout out to broke me this ones for you."

The rapper revealed that the only person he follows on Instagram is Swift, a move that many interpret as a continuation of their long-standing feud.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's history dates back to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident, where he interrupted her acceptance speech. Over the years, their conflict has resurfaced multiple times, most notably in 2016 when Ye released the song Famous, in which he referenced Swift in a controversial lyric.

Kanye West's return to X coincides with his preparation for his upcoming album, Bully. The project has been highly anticipated, with industry insiders hinting at a return to Ye’s earlier sound and lyrical boldness.

Rapper Jim Jones, who recently traveled to Tokyo to attend an exclusive listening session, shared his thoughts on the album, suggesting it will create a major impact upon release. Ye has been spending significant time in Japan, reportedly focusing on refining his music and artistic direction.

Additionally, Netflix Junkie reports indicate that his daughter, North West, has been a key source of inspiration for the album. Ye has previously expressed pride in North’s growing interest in music and fashion, and it appears she may have influenced the creative process behind Bully.

