Pete Rock vs CL Smooth: Who has the bigger net worth?

In a recent episode of Drink Champs, Pete Rock discussed his experience of working alongside CL Smooth as a duo. While Rock had a lot of positive statements to add about Smooth, he also mentioned that their individual growth wasn't in sync with the growth of the former duo.

While discussing more about the former duo, it is worth exploring their net worths as of now. In 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Pete's net worth is $6 million, which is the same as that of CL Smooth.

In the podcast episode that was released on June 1, 2024, Pete spoke about the difficulty that they faced as a duo, and said,

"What we would wish for each other is growth, but when one is growing and one isn’t, then it’s still uneven."

Pete Rock and CL Smooth's career and net worth explored

Pete Rock, born in 1970, is an American rapper, DJ, and producer, amongst other things. He was part of the iconic hip-hop duo Pete Rock & CL Smooth, which debuted in 1991. Rock, with a net worth of $6 million, began working solo back then after the duo split up.

Rock dropped several albums along with Smooth, and the list would include All Souled Out, Mecca And The Soul Brother, and The Main Ingredient. The group did not last long and broke up in just a few years in 1995. After that, Rock began working on his solo career. The artist then dropped several solo albums like Soul Survivor, Soul Survivor II, and NY's Finest.

The 53-year-old rapper had further been a part of several collaborations as well. He has further produced music albums for several other artists including Kanye West, Public Enemy, Nas, Common, and Jay-Z to name a few.

CL Smooth's career overview

CL Smooth has a net worth of $6 million, which is the same as that of Pete Rock. Now 55-year-old Smooth was born in 1968 in New Rochelle. After the break up of the duo in 1995, while Rock was still connected to the music community, Smooth remained quite inactive in the phase.

In 2006, Smooth began making appearances in other music videos. He provided guest vocals to songs such as Silk, Sky Is Falling, Magic Hour, The Masters, and Act Of Faith.

His debut solo album American Me was dropped in 2006. His second album The Outsider was released a year later in 2007. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smooth has further collaborated with some big shots including Heavy D & The Boyz, John Legend, Q-Tip, and Big Daddy Kane.

The duo made a few singles together which became quite popular back then. Some of their hits would include They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.), Take You There, Lots Of Lovin, and I Got A Love.

Pete Rock gave insights into his dynamics with former partner CL Smooth

In a recent conversation on a Drink Champs episode, Pete Rock opened up about his connection with his former group mate CL Smooth. While the two reunited later, in the end they would end up breaking it up. Rock, however, had some very positive statements for Smooth. He said,

"He’s the best talent I ever came across in my whole life. I’ve never heard a guy rap like this, I’ve never heard a voice like this. We shared great times together. Don’t get it all f*cked up now, we’ve had our good times."

According to Rock, there were no clashing personalities that led to the split, instead, it was the natural set of issues that usually come up when two people are together for a long time. Despite all the reasons behind the split, Rock revealed that he believed that the duo should reunite again. He, however, did not explain why such a reunion is not happening as of now.

In the episode, Pete Rock added:

"We should still be together. But some things, you know, that I can’t tell the whole public. Certain things happen in a partnership that just can’t be… and people won’t understand. I don’t want to be the only one speaking on someone who’s not here, but I wish him the best in life."

According to Rock, he shouldn't be the only person talking about Smooth and the reunion matter, all by himself. He further sent good wishes to his former partner.

Rock and Smooth were on the way to releasing a third album together as a part of a reunion. However, the album was reportedly discarded due to "resurfacing tensions", as reported by HipHopDX.