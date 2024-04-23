Pitbull 2024 ‘Party After Dark’ Tour With T-Pain: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Grammy-winning Latin artist Pitbull took to Instagram on April 23 to share the exciting news about a 'Party After Dark' tour. The upcoming tour, which is scheduled to begin later this summer on August 21, will be spread across 26 cities in North America. Also, Pituall will be accompanied by a special guest, T-Pain.
The late-summer tour produced by Live Nation will span for more than three weeks. Tickets for all shows will be available through a Live Nation presale starting April 25. Fans can visit Livenation.com and use the code 'RIFF' to access the limited-time tickets. The Ticketmaster presale will also begin on April 25.
An early presale of the tickets will be available to people with Citi cards starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on April 24. The Citi presale will last for over 24 hours and can be taken advantage of by visiting citientertainment.com. The artist presale will also begin on the same day and can be accessed through Ticketmaster for over 24 hours.
Additional presales from partners like Xfinity, Spotify, and HOB Foundation Room will go live on April 25. The tickets for Pitbull's 'Party After Dark' tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26. VIP packages for the tour will also be available for sale starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday.
Pitbull's 2024 ‘Party After Dark’ tour: Dates and Venues
Mr. Worlwide is ready for yet another musical voyage as he officially kicks off the Party After Dark tour on August 21. The inaugural performance of Pibtull's upcoming tour will be held in Virginia at Bristow's Jiffy Lube Live.
The Grammy-winning singer will continuously tour across states like Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin to perform at Hersheypark Stadium, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, Blossom Music Center at Cuyahoga Falls, Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and more.
Pitbull will then take up the stage at Clarkston's Pine Knob Music Theatre, Buffalo's Darien Lake Amphitheater, Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, Hartfold's Xfinity Theatre, and other venues.
The Latin singer will also tour across Minnesota, Washington, California, and Utah to hold shows in cities like Ridgedale, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Ridgefield, Auburn, Chula Vista, and Phoenix.
Mr. Worldwide will officially wrap up the 'Party After Dark' tour with the final show in New Mexico, where he will take up the stage at Albuquerque's Isleta Amphitheater on October 5.
The details about setlists for the 'Party After Dark' tour have not been revealed as of this writing. However, Pitbull is confirmed to be accompanied by T-Pain on the upcoming tour. A special guest, Lil John, will also join the tour at the Washington and California venues on September 27 and October 3.
The announced dates and venues for Pitbull's 'Party After Dark' tour include:
- August 21 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia
- August 23 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- August 24 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania
- August 25 – Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, New York
- August 29 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- August 30 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois
- August 31 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- September 1 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana
- September 4 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan
- September 6 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, New York
- September 7 – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, New York
- September 8 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, New York
- September 12 – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York
- September 13 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut
- September 14 – Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, Maine
- September 15 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusettes
- September 18 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania
- September 19 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati
- September 21 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, Minnesota
- September 22 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Minnesota
- September 25 – First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah
- September 27 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, Washigton
- September 28 – White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington
- October 3 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California
- October 4 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
- October 5 – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Pitbull released his most recent album, Trackhouse, in late 2023. The album's title was inspired by the singer's NASCAR team, Trackhouse Racing. It featured over a dozen tracks, including Lit In The City, JUMPIN, Suave, Freak 54, Roof on Fire, La Fiesta, Can't Stop Us Now, and more.