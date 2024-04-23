Pitbull 2024 ‘Party After Dark’ Tour With T-Pain: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Grammy-winning Latin artist Pitbull took to Instagram on April 23 to share the exciting news about a 'Party After Dark' tour. The upcoming tour, which is scheduled to begin later this summer on August 21, will be spread across 26 cities in North America. Also, Pituall will be accompanied by a special guest, T-Pain.

The late-summer tour produced by Live Nation will span for more than three weeks. Tickets for all shows will be available through a Live Nation presale starting April 25. Fans can visit Livenation.com and use the code 'RIFF' to access the limited-time tickets. The Ticketmaster presale will also begin on April 25.

An early presale of the tickets will be available to people with Citi cards starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on April 24. The Citi presale will last for over 24 hours and can be taken advantage of by visiting citientertainment.com. The artist presale will also begin on the same day and can be accessed through Ticketmaster for over 24 hours.

Pitbull's Party After Dark tour lasts for over three weeks (Image via Getty)

Additional presales from partners like Xfinity, Spotify, and HOB Foundation Room will go live on April 25. The tickets for Pitbull's 'Party After Dark' tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26. VIP packages for the tour will also be available for sale starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday.

Pitbull's 2024 ‘Party After Dark’ tour: Dates and Venues

Mr. Worlwide is ready for yet another musical voyage as he officially kicks off the Party After Dark tour on August 21. The inaugural performance of Pibtull's upcoming tour will be held in Virginia at Bristow's Jiffy Lube Live.

The Grammy-winning singer will continuously tour across states like Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin to perform at Hersheypark Stadium, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, Blossom Music Center at Cuyahoga Falls, Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and more.

Pitbull will then take up the stage at Clarkston's Pine Knob Music Theatre, Buffalo's Darien Lake Amphitheater, Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, Hartfold's Xfinity Theatre, and other venues.

The Latin singer will also tour across Minnesota, Washington, California, and Utah to hold shows in cities like Ridgedale, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Ridgefield, Auburn, Chula Vista, and Phoenix.

Mr. Worldwide will officially wrap up the 'Party After Dark' tour with the final show in New Mexico, where he will take up the stage at Albuquerque's Isleta Amphitheater on October 5.

Pitbull's 26-city Party After Dark tour will end on October 5 (Image via Getty)

The details about setlists for the 'Party After Dark' tour have not been revealed as of this writing. However, Pitbull is confirmed to be accompanied by T-Pain on the upcoming tour. A special guest, Lil John, will also join the tour at the Washington and California venues on September 27 and October 3.

The announced dates and venues for Pitbull's 'Party After Dark' tour include:

August 21 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

August 23 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Virginia

August 24 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

August 25 – Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, New York

August 29 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

August 30 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois

August 31 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 1 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

September 4 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, Michigan

September 6 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, New York

September 7 – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, New York

September 8 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, New York

September 12 – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York

September 13 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

September 14 – Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, Maine

September 15 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusettes

September 18 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

September 19 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati

September 21 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, Minnesota

September 22 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Minnesota

September 25 – First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah

September 27 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, Washigton

September 28 – White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington

October 3 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

October 4 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

October 5 – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Pitbull released his most recent album, Trackhouse, in late 2023. The album's title was inspired by the singer's NASCAR team, Trackhouse Racing. It featured over a dozen tracks, including Lit In The City, JUMPIN, Suave, Freak 54, Roof on Fire, La Fiesta, Can't Stop Us Now, and more.