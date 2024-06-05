"Queen supports another Queen"— Fans react as Taylor Swift comes to Lady Gaga's defense over pregnancy speculation

Lady Gaga addressed pregnancy rumors sparked by her appearance at her sister Natali Germanotta's rehearsal dinner. Fans speculated after spotting what they thought was a baby bump. Gaga posted a video on TikTok on June 4, 2024, referencing Taylor Swift's single Down Bad.

The American Horror Story star was spotted lip-syncing to a voice shared in 2021 by user @notpennyproud and it stated:

"I don't have to find an aesthetic. I am an aesthetic. I mean I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who's going into Pinterest typing to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

She even flaunted her bleached eyebrows on camera and added a few words on top of the video which read:

"Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org."

Lady Gaga posted another video on X on June 5 where she shared the same message with her fans. Meanwhile, the TikTok video has gained recognition as Taylor Swift replied in the comments section and wrote:

"Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

While Swift's response went viral on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of The Swift Society to share their reactions:

Lady Gaga pregnancy reports criticized by her makeup artist: Statement and other details explained

On June 5, 2024, Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno shared a statement on X with a screenshot of Gaga's Instagram Story.

Tanno stated that she was unhappy with the way the public made comments about Lady Gaga's body and that should never happen. She additionally criticized the way the pregnancy rumors spread due to Gaga's outfit at her sister's rehearsal dinner and continued:

"Why spread a rumor about somebody that you care about or love? It does affect people's mental health, people should not be body shaming people or assuming they are pregnant when they aren't!"

Tanno even expressed her frustration with the public's obsession with knowing if Gaga was pregnant. The comments section was flooded with multiple responses, with one of them slamming the way people react when a woman gains weight.

Lady Gaga attended her sister Natali Germanotta's rehearsal dinner on May 31, 2024, at the Miami-based ViewPoint Hotel. She opted for a black dress for the event and completed the look with a huge diamond ring alongside a pearl necklace and earrings.

The Manhattan, New York native will next appear in the sequel to Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix returning for the lead role.