"Reminding her client to be demure and stand up"- Fans react as Blue Ivy's poised reaction to Beyoncé winning a Grammy goes viral

On Sunday, February 2, Beyoncé appeared at the 2025 Grammys stage in Los Angeles while being accompanied by her husband Jay-Z and her 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Many did not expect Blue Ivy, who performed with her mother on her recent Renaissance album tour, to show such composed poise after her mother was announced the winner of Best Country Album.

At the Crypto.com Arena, Blue Ivy wore a royal blue gown that was stunned with a strapless neckline. She accessorized the same with a diamond necklace, a diamond bracelet, a pair of silver hoop earrings, and a clutch.

Beyoncé, who was nominated in 11 categories at the award show, donned a champagne-colored embroidered dress with long matching gloves.

On the day of the event, X user @its_kelechi took to the social networking site to share a video of Beyoncé looking shocked at winning the Best Country Album, which was presented to her by Taylor Swift. In the background, one could notice Blue Ivy gracefully clapping for her mother and requesting her to stand up and accept the prestigious music award.

The video quickly went viral and amassed over 400,000 views. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the same, with one person saying:

Several others expressed similar sentiments with comments online reading:

“Capricorns are naturally bossy she’s so cute,” an X user said.

“Manager Blue never stops being Professional,” another internet user said.

“Lmao she said let’s get in formation,” another platform user said.

This was the first time Blue Ivy’s popstar mother Beyoncé was nominated in the country music genre despite holding the record for being the most nominated Grammy artist for a total of 99. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“She said ‘Girl u see that camera. Act right!” an internet user said.

“Blue said getchoassUP,” another platform user said.

“Blue said, get up, act like you been here,” an X user said.

In 2023, Blue Ivy appeared on stage to dance alongside her mother at the Renaissance tour, delivering performances like Black Parade and My Power. The former initially received criticism from the BeyHive for her dance moves. However, she did not shy away and improved her choreography instead. Meanwhile, some other reactions to the Grammy moment read:

“Blue is in her mama’s Destiny child’s era of knowing it a winner,” an X user said.

“She was seriously unphased,” another internet user said.

“She’s giving notes”- Shaboozey praises Blue Ivy on Grammys red carpet

While speaking to E! News on the red carpet, Shaboozey, who appeared on Beyoncé’s tracks Spaghetti and Sweet Honey Buckiin praised Blue Ivy for her valuable “notes” on her mother’s projects. The singer, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, said:

“Blue’s giving notes. She’s giving notes, she’s a young director. Young visionary, young filmmaker. I can see it ‘cause I direct, too. When I saw her making shoot ideas and making scene changes, it was just like, it was so cool to see them being created.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, who also won the Best Country Duo/ Group Performance Grammy Award, said on stage while accepting the Best Country Album award:

“I want to thank God. Oh, my God, that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years. I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it; I think sometimes ‘genre’ is a cold word to keep us in as artists, and I just want to encourage what they’re passionate about. And to stay persistent.”

The Cuff It crooner further added:

“Wow. I’d like to thank my beautiful family [and] all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you, this wouldn’t have been this album without you. I’d like to thank God again, and my fans.”

Beyoncé was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and more.

