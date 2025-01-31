"REP TV THIS SUNDAY" — Netizens predict Taylor Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) as singer is set to present at the 67th Grammys

Singer Taylor Swift is set to be a presenter at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. Swift has received six nominations for the 2025 Grammys, primarily for her work in her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

Apart from having 14 Grammy wins to her name, she has been a presenter at the awards twice, in 2008 and 2009. On January 30, 2025, The Recording Academy took to their social media handles to announce Taylor Swift as a presenter at the 67th Grammy Awards. The event is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Netizens took to X to react to the news, with many predicting that Taylor Swift would announce her next album at the awards ceremony. Fans alleged that the singer would announce the release of her much-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version) during the event. One X user wrote:

"REP TV THIS SUNDAY."

More fans speculated on the same:

"Rep tv is coming i can feel it," a fan added.

"Rep TV is coming," a third person alleged.

"and the grammy goes to…. btw my brand new album comes out april 25th," a fan chimed in.

Fans continued to predict Swift will release a new album:

"Announcer meaning she’s announcing her next album," a user predicted.

"It’s gonna be crazy when she gives an award to Sabrina Carpenter and then she releases Rep TV and it just overshadows the whole moment," a netizen remarked.

"and she announces rep tv tysm," an X user commented.

Some fans also guessed which category Swift would be presenting:

"Shes gonna present billie with the album of the year," a user wrote.

"Sabrina is winning something 👀 mother is presenting for sure," another netizen guessed.

The predictions come after Taylor Swift announced her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the 2024 Grammy Awards when she won her record fourth Album of the Year award. The album was released two months later, in April 2024.

Fans have mentioned Reputation (Taylor's Version) as one of Swift's last two remaining albums, which she is set to re-release following her fallout with Scooter Braun. No release date has been announced for the same. The original album, Reputation, was released in 2017.

Taylor Swift receives six nominations at the 67th Grammy Awards

At the 67th Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift received six nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department was nominated in the Album of the Year category.

Released on April 19, 2025, The Tortured Poets Department was originally announced as a single album. However, Swift surprised her fans by releasing a second volume of songs after the first part of the album dropped. Together, both versions were made available as anthology across streaming platforms.

The Tortured Poets Department tracks led Taylor Swift to become the only artist named in the top 14 spots in the Billboard Hot 100 list, led by Fortnight. The singer also dedicated a separate era to her new album in her Eras Tour, which was going on at that time. The tour featured multiple eras dedicated to each of Swift's albums and concluded in December 2024.

Apart from The Tortured Poets Department, Swift's track Fortnight in collaboration with Post Malone, received a nod in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories at the 2025 Grammys. Swift's other nods were in the categories Best Pop Vocal Album (The Tortured Poets Department), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Us with Gracie Abrams), and Best Music Video (Fortnight).

Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards in her career, including the coveted Album of the Year, a record four times for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2014), Folklore (2020), and Midnights (2022). If she wins this year, it will be her record-extending fifth win. However, She will compete against multiple other contenders, including Beyonce (Cowboy Carter), Charli XCX (Brat), Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard and Soft), and Chappell Roan (Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess).

Swift has notably never won the Song of the Year category despite having 58 nominations across categories.

Swift presented an award at the Grammys twice, in 2008 and 2009. Swift presented the Best Rap Song Collaboration Award to Jay-Z and Rihanna in the first year. In 2009, she accompanied Miley Cyrus to hand over a Grammy to Alison Krauss and Robert Plant.

The Recording Academy has yet to announce whether Taylor Swift will perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

