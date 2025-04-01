Sam Mendes’ The Beatles biopics: Release date, Fab Four cast, and everything to know 

Sam Mendes has officially announced the details of his next big project - the forthcoming biopics of The Beatles. The British director attended Sony's CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Monday, March 31, where he confirmed the main cast for all four films.

Pitchfork reports that all four movies surrounding The Beatles will come out in April 2028. In the films, Harris Dickinson will be starring as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney.

The four actors were brought out on CinemaCon's stage Monday night, where they bowed in the style that the band had popularized back in their heydey.

Mendes said that all four The Beatles biopics will be released in close proximity to each other

At the Sony CinemaCon, Sam Mendes shared that he would be releasing all four The Beatles biopics near each other in April 2028. The Oscar-winning director spoke about the movies at the event:

"Each one is told from the particular perspective of just one of the guys. They intersect in different ways - sometimes overlapping, sometimes not. They're four very different human beings. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply. But together, all four films will tell the story of the greatest band in history."

Mendes also shared that his initial idea was to make a single biopic about The Beatles, but he changed his mind later, saying:

"I just felt the story of the band was too huge to fit into a single movie, and that turning it into a TV mini-series just somehow didn't feel right."

Per Variety, Mendes has dreamed of bringing the Fab Four to screen for years. He added that the principal photography on all four movies will take a whole year. Tom Rothman - who oversaw the production of a James Cameron sci-fi epic at Fox, joked that Mendes was giving him "Avatar flashbacks".

A closer look at the cast of The Beatles biopics

Paul Mescal, 29, who will play McCartney in the upcoming The Beatles biopics, has previously starred in critically acclaimed movies like All of Us Strangers and Aftersun - for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Mescal also played the lead in the latest Gladiator sequel. The Irish actor is also set to portray the playwright William Shakespeare in the movie adaptation of the award-winning novel Hamnet.

Barry Keoghan, who will portray the drummer, Ringo, in the movies, is the oldest of the cast at 32, and has also received an Oscar nomination for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Joseph Quinn, 31 - who will portray George Harrison in the films - found fame through his appearance in the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things. He was also cast in Gladiator II alongside Paul Mescal.

Harris Dickinson, 28 - the youngest of them all - will portray John Lennon in biopics. The British actor started his acting career with Maleficent and has also worked in The King's Man, A Murder at the End of the World, and Triangle of Sadness.

Mendes' tetralogy will mark the first scripted movies to be granted The Beatles' music and life rights, the media outlet shares.

