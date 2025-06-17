Seoul High Court rejects NewJeans' appeal, halts independent activities without ADOR amid contract dispute

On June 17, 2025, SPOTV News reported that the Seoul High Court rejected NewJeans' appeal. The court ruled that the group cannot promote or sign deals without their agency, ADOR.

This decision also blocks their independent brand, NJZ, and stops them from doing any solo or group work outside ADOR. The ruling follows earlier failed legal attempts by the group to leave the agency, confirming they cannot act on their own.

This includes both advertisements and music promotions, unless approved by ADOR. According to Donga Ilbo, Chief Judge Kim Sang-hoon said,

“It is temporarily determined that Ador is a management company for the members of New Jeans according to their exclusive contracts. The members of New Jeans are not allowed to engage in entertainment activities on their own or through a third party other than Ador without prior approval or consent from Ador.”

During a previous hearing, the group made it clear that they have no intention of returning to the agency. They also stated that the relationship is beyond repair. The next hearing over the exclusive contract dispute is scheduled for July 24.

The court’s decision comes with significant legal weight. If any member violates the restriction, a penalty of KRW 10 billion (approximately USD 7.2 million) per violation will be imposed, as granted through ADOR’s request for indirect compulsory execution.

A look at the penalties, timeline of events, and NewJeans’ legal conflict with ADOR

This legal battle began in November 2024 when all five members, Minji, Hanni, Haerin, Danielle, and Hyein, announced contract termination with ADOR. Soon after, they introduced their independent label NJZ. ADOR responded by filing for an injunction, which was granted in March 2025, blocking them from any unauthorized activity.

NewJeans’ objection in April was denied, and now the High Court has ruled against them as well.

Expand Tweet

NewJeans has maintained that ADOR breached its obligations and failed to protect the group, leading to a total collapse in trust. Meanwhile, ADOR has consistently stated that the contracts remain valid and that unilateral termination by the artists cannot be recognized without legal confirmation.

The agency argues that allowing the group to promote independently before a final ruling sets a dangerous precedent. The court dismissed five key claims made by NewJeans in their legal dispute.

They accused that HYBE's rushed release practices harmed the group's value and that a production gap followed the dismissal of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The court also rejected claims that HYBE and ADOR's audit of Min was retaliatory and damaged public perception.

Additionally, it dismissed allegations that a HYBE manager told member Hanni to "ignore them," as well as the group's claim of concept copying.

Expand Tweet

The third hearing in the main lawsuit to determine the contract’s validity will be held on July 24. Until then, NewJeans remains legally prohibited from any promotions under NJZ.

The decision continues to draw industry-wide attention as it could set the tone for future disputes between K-pop idols and their agencies.

