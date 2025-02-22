"She knew wth she was doing" — Netizens react as Indyamarie says she is single after photo with ex Trippie Redd goes viral

Model Indyamarie recently announced on Instagram that she is single after a photo with her ex, Trippie Redd, went viral. She took to her IG story on February 21, 2025, following speculation about her recent link-up with Redd.

The model made it clear that she is single and that the two are just friends. She also claimed that expecting parents should be allowed to have a social life. Talking about the same, she said:

“Just real quick to clear the air, I am single.. Not dating anyone at the moment.. People who I link or chill with are also single. I've never dated someone who's in a relationship, regardless of what you believe… Never been that type of person.”

This happened as word spread that the two were apparently hanging out together. The post came amid singer Coi Leray's pregnancy with Redd. However, Redd has not yet openly confirmed their friendship on the internet.

Meanwhile, Indyamarie garnered backlash online following her recent video. Netizens took to The Shade Room's Instagram post from February 22, 2025, to react to the same. One person commented:

"She knew wth she was doing....girl bye"

Netizens reacted as Indyamarie said she is friends with her ex (Image via Instagram / @theshaderoomteens)

Others also alleged the same thing, with one claiming that she did it for attention while another said that she knew it all along.

Others also reacted in a similar way. A user said that one shouldn't be friends with their ex, while another one remarked that it's just weird.

Indyamarie again got embroiled in a rumor with ex Trippie Redd

Amidst the rumors of Indyamarie hanging out with ex Trippie Redd, the model further clarified in the same IG story:

“God knows. So that's not something I have to prove to people on the internet. That is a fact… I haven't seen the person that y'all seen me with in real life in like three years. So I'm not the person that y'all think so and so did something with that's not me. It was just a nice day out.”

Then, referring to Redd, she said:

“We did something fun as friends, you know… Also, it's not my job to post other people's business. So even though I would love to say all these things and like to defend myself to the world's end, I give people grace. And if someone tells me... I'm going to give them the satisfaction..”

This happened after The Shade Room claimed on February 21 on their Instagram page that Indyamarie and Trippie Redd were reportedly hanging out. The allegations came after the former posted a picture of herself wearing a helmet and posing for a photo on her Instagram account.

She had removed the face of a guy behind her, who was reportedly Redd, because the tattoos and his hairdo were similar to the rapper's, as per The Shade Room. This happened amid Trippie Redd appearing to address his alleged split with Coi Leray on X on February 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Coi and Redd have had issues in public. As per Complex's February 18, 2025, report, three weeks after declaring her pregnancy with Trippie Redd, Coi Leray claimed on Instagram in January that she had been "cheated on."

In her brief post, Coi wrote:

"There's nothing worse than being cheated on... I would not wish this pain upon my worst enemy.”

However, she did not specifically address Redd.

Meanwhile, the latter had not yet addressed the same online at the time this article was written. On the other hand, internet users are still waiting for Leray to reply to Indyamarie's social media post.

