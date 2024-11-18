"She looks more like Jimmy Fallon here" - Internet reacts to Charli XCX's impersonation of Troye Sivan for SNL sketch

English singer Charli XCX (real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison) did a Troye Sivan impersonation during the recent episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL). On November 16, 2024, the musician appeared on the comedy show as its guest host and musician, wowing fans with her comic timing in a sketch about Wicked.

For the unversed, Wicked is an upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit Broadway musical of the same name, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (the wicked witch for Wizard of Oz).

The skit featured Charli XCX auditioning for a role in the film as various celebrities, including Adele and Troye Sivan.

As clips from the episode went viral, X users were quick to react, many claiming Charli resembled Jimmy Fallon.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopCrave)

Many users praised Charli's performance, one even saying it was "iconic." Here are some comments seen under @PopCrave's post:

"So we’ve had Troy as Addison and now Charli as Troy so it’s only a matter of time before we get Addison as Charli (because that’s how it works ig idk)," one quipped.

"How is she a hotter Troye Sivan than Troye Sivan????" another added.

"I think this is the most iconic thing that ever happened in 2024," a fan reacted.

Others commented on the various celebrities they thought she resembled, including Fallon and Trisha Paytas.

"I thought it was Jimmy Fallon," one user added.

"Scrolled too fast and I thought it was Trisha Paytas," another chimed in.

"The many faces of Charli xcx" a person reacted.

More about Charli XCX's SNL sketch, as the singer and Troye Sivan co-headlined their Sweat tour this year

Charli XCX's SNL sketch began with a narrator saying:

"Audiences can’t wait to see the star-studded cast of Wicked. But before production starts, actors across Hollywood audition to step foot in Oz. Here are their never-before-seen screen tests."

It proceeds to show various celebrity impersonators auditioning for a role, including JoJo Siwa (Chloe Fineman), Bernie Sanders (Sarah Sherman), Sydney Sweeney (Fineman), Al Pacino (Dana Carvey), and Martha Stewart (Fineman).

Charli first appears as fellow English singer Adele, dressed in her trademark black dress paired with long, wavy hair (Adele's wardrobe during her Las Vegas residency). The Brat artist is seen removing her shoes and walking down the yellow brick road while stating:

"Oh, hello, can I take me shoes off? OK, wicked! Oh my God! I said the name of the bloody movie! That’s f**king funny!"

A little later, SNL star Bowen Yang appears as Charli XCX (he impersonated Charli during the season premiere), with Charli herself dressing up as her Sweat tourmate Troye Sivan. Yang's Charli asks:

"Can I call you Elphie?"

To which Charli's Troye responds, "No." This prompted Bowen to state:

"I only bullied you because I’m a b*tch and you’re a witch. And you’re a witch, I’m confused."

Charli XCX's Sivan stated:

"I’m not a witch. I’m a top."

In addition to her acting, the English singer performed her songs 360 and Sympathy is a Knife from her recent album Brat. The project came out in June and was met with critical acclaim. It earned her seven Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan were touring together until last month on their Sweat tour. Per a report by Billboard, the concerts were a huge success with sold-out arenas, earning them $28 million from the 22 shows.

The tour was in support of their albums Brat (2024) and Something to Give Each Other (2023). While the two artists embarked on individual tours for their projects, in April, Live Nation announced they would collaborate for the North American leg of their tours.

It began on September 14 with a show in Detroit, Michigan, and culminated on October 23 in Seattle, Washinton. English singer and DJ, Shygirl, opened during the concerts.

Sivan and Charli XCX have worked together on their 2018 track 1999 (it was part of Sivan's album Bloom). The song was a massive success and the pair released a promotional single 2099 a year later (the song was part of Charli's 2019 namesake album).

Troye Sivan has not publicly reacted to the sketch.

