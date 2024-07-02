"She in her Miley Cyrus prime"— Fans react as JoJo Siwa angrily goes off on her fans for booing her at NYC Pride concert 

JoJo Siwa has raised eyebrows following her recent Pride Disco performance in New York. The former Dance Moms star shouted expletives at hecklers during her Saturday, June 29 concert, which stunned netizens. This comes after she debuted her “bad girl” persona in her latest Karma track.

In videos that have gone viral across social media platforms, one can see JoJo Siwa shouting into a microphone.

“Who the living f**k just booed me? Where the f**k did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?,” the 21-year-old was heard saying.

Fans were heard saying in the background, “Beat ‘em up! Fight! Fight! Fight!.” JoJo Siwa then grabbed a poster made by a fan from the audience and told her critics at the concert, “Respectfully, f**k you.”

The YouTube star then flashed her middle finger at the audience and encouraged her backup dancers to do the same. Fans were heard cheering her on.

As the confrontation ended and fans decided to show the singer love, one threw a bouquet of roses on stage. Siwa called the gesture “sweet” and decided to pull out one of the flowers and shove it into her glittery shorts. Putting an end to the criticism at the concert, Siwa finally said:

“F**k the booers- somebody just chucked a bra at me!”

Internet users were stunned to see the social media personality, best known for having a younger crowd, cursing in front of children. Others expressed surprise at the explicit nature she showcased throughout the show. Here is how netizens reacted to videos of her latest concert shared by @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram:

Several internet users repeatedly compared JoJo Siwa to singer Miley Cyrus and her Disney character Hannah Montana. Comments online read:

At the time of writing this article, Siwa had not reacted to the criticism she was encountering online.

More about JoJo Siwa’s rebrand

JoJo Siwa shocked fans in April after revealing to US Weekly that the child star version of her would never return to the limelight.

“She will never come back, but I will never hate her. I’m always going to be proud of her. That kid got through some s**t,” Siwa said.

The same month, she debuted her new song, Karma, which showed off her rebrand with an edge. The song that explores adult themes of infidelity and sensuality includes lyrics like,

“If I had a wish, I would’ve never effed around/ When I saw the pics of you and her, I felt the knife twist/ Karma’s a b**ch and she’s with you right now.”

JoJo Siwa also credited Miley Cyrus for being the inspiration behind her rebranding. Siwa claimed that the latter’s Bangerz album played a big role in her taking on a new persona.

Siwa has since released a teaser for her new song, titled Guilty Pleasures. She performed the same during the New York concert as well. Dancers were seen wearing teddy bear costumes, which appeared similar to the singer’s most recent tattoo.

